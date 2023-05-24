Tina Turner has died and the world is remembering all the hit songs and performances that were simply the best.

On May 24, the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll died in her home near Zurich, Switzerland, at age 83, according to her publicist, Bernard Doherty. He said that she died after a long illness.

The beloved singer rose to fame during the 1960s and is best known for her hit songs "The Best," "What's Love Got to Do With It" and "Proud Mary." In her iconic comeback era, Turner returned in her 40s with 1984's "Private Dancer."

BMG, the company that owns the rights to Turner's music, expressed a "deep sense of loss and sadness" in a statement following the announcement.

“There will only ever be one Tina Turner," CEO Hartwig Masuch said in a statement. "Her music and her life’s journey touched so many people. We send our condolences to her dear manager and husband Erwin and all those who loved her.”

Since the news of her death, social media has been flooded with fans sharing their favorite Turner performances from over the years.

"Tina Turner will be missed. She has passed away at age 83. This is my favorite Tina Turner song! 'What’s Love Got To Do With It,'" one Twitter user wrote.

Another tweeted, "I get the need to stream Proud Mary or What’s Love Got To Do With It but... Can I please request that we find a way to take Simply The Best to number 1 like it should already be?"

"My fav song( tough because I love them all) by this legendary singer is “what’s love got to do with it” May you rest in peace queen of rock," another user wrote with the hashtag #tinaturner.

Michael Warburton tweeted, "RIP the pioneering, massively talented, and legendary TINA TURNER. PROUD MARY (1970)."

One user shared a black and white video of Turner's iconic "Proud Mary" dance, writing, "Tina Turner performing Proud Mary. She was next level. Rest In Paradise. Rest well."

"Tina Turner We Don’t Need Another Hero," a Twitter user shared with a top hat and magic wand. "R.I.P. Tina, she looked so beautiful in this video. One of my favorite songs by the Queen."

"Private Dancer, one of my favourite songs from the icon that is Tina Turner," a user tweeted with a red heart.

Some on Twitter remembered more recent performances like Turner's legendary 2008 Grammys performance with Beyoncé.

Other memorable songs from Turner include "It’s Only Love," "Typical Male," "Better Be Good to Me," "River Deep" and "Something Beautiful Remains."

Here, follow TODAY.com’s live blog for regular updates, reactions and more on Turner's death.