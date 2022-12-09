Tina Turner mourns death of her son Ronnie

Tina Turner is mourning the loss of her son Ronnie, who died on Dec. 8.

In an Instagram post shared Dec. 9, Tina Turner wrote that Ronnie Turner had "left the world far too early."

"In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son," she wrote.

Early reports of Ronnie Turner’s death came from TMZ, which said the 62-year-old had died outside his home in Los Angeles.

A Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office spokesperson told TODAY.com on Dec. 9 that investigators have not definitively identified Turner’s body.

“At this time, ID is pending. The decedent is a male in his 60s. Examination is pending,” public information officer Sarah Ardalani told TODAY.com in an email.

Ronnie Turner's wife, French singer Afida Turner, posted photos of her husband on Instagram, and celebrated her late husband in an all-caps caption.

She wrote in the caption, "MY GOD RONNIE TURNER A TRUE ANGEL HIUGE SOUL HIGHLY SPIRITUAL MY HUSBAND MY BEST FRIEND MY BABY IYOUR MUMMY YOUR NURSE I DID THE BEST TO THE END THIS TIME I WAS NO ABLE TO SAVE YOU LOVE U FOR THIS 17 YEARS THIS IS VERY VERY VERY BAD I AM VERY MAD 😡 THIS IS A TRAGEDY U WITH YOUR BROTHER CRAIG AND YOUR FATHER IKE TURNER AND ALINE REST IN PARADISE 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏❤️😭😭💔💔 SO UNFAIR"

Multiple images in the carousel feature Ronnie Turner with his mother.

Ronnie Turner, with wife Afida, speaking at a memorial service for his late father, Ike Turner, in Gardena, California, in 2007. Axel Koester / Getty Images

Afida's statement makes reference to the death of Ronnie Turner's half-brother Craig Turner, who died by suicide in 2018.

Ronnie Turner's father, Ike Turner, died in 2007, the same year Afida and Ronnie Turner wed. Tina's sister, Alline Bullock, died in 2010.

Ronnie Turner followed in his parents' footsteps by becoming a musician. He played with the band Manufactured Funk, and appeared in the biopic about his mother from 1993, "What's Love Got to Do With It?"

Ike and Tina Turner with their son and stepsons, circa 1972. Top row: Ike Turner Jr., Ike Turner, Craig Hill. Bottom row: Michael Turner, Tina Turner, and Ronnie Turner. Getty Images

"Some of the happiest moments in my life were the birth of my beautiful baby boys, Craig and Ronnie, and marrying my partner and soul mate, Erwin Bach," Tina told TODAY in 2021 via email.

Tina Turner lives in Switzerland with her record executive husband Bach, who she wed in 1995. She gave up her American citizenship in 2013.