Beyoncé's mother is coming to her defense after fans speculated about why her daughter omitted Lizzo's name in one of her performances this week.

Tina Knowles set the record straight when she saw an Instagram posted Aug. 2 that showcased a video of Beyoncé's concert in Foxborough, Massachusetts, from the night before. The video includes a clip of Beyoncé performing "Break My Soul," a track that usually features a shoutout to Lizzo and other female artists when performed live.

At this concert, however, Beyoncé instead nixed Lizzo's name and said "Badu" four times in a row (believed to be a nod to Erykah Badu).

Beyoncé on her "Renaissance World Tour." Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood

Fans believed Lizzo's exclusion may have been due to a lawsuit filed against her and her team this week by former backup dancers. In the suit, they allege weight-shaming, sexual harassment, religious and racial harassment, and creating a hostile work environment.

Knowles, however, put that speculation to rest.

Beyoncé’s mom commented on the Instagram clip, saying, "She also didn’t say her own sisters name," seemingly referring to Kelly Rowland, who's also usually mentioned in the song, and added, "yal should really stop."

Lizzo on Aug. 3 addressed the allegations against her in a statement posted on social media.

“My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized. Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed,” she wrote.

She added that she does not wish to be perceived “a victim” but is also not “the villain.”

“I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not.”