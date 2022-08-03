Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s daughter Audrey is on ‘fire’ with piano and singing performance

Audrey McGraw is following in the musical footsteps of her famous parents, country music super couple Faith Hill and Tim McGraw.

Earlier this week, McGraw, 20, posted a video of herself on Instagram that showed her performing a stunning rendition of Pat Benatar's 1981 hit "Fire and Ice." The black-and-white clip finds the youngest of the three McGraw daughters sitting at a piano and singing an emo rendition of the rock tune.

"Put on a pretty dress and attempted to sing a Pat Benatar song on piano… ATTEMPTED!" McGraw humbly wrote in her caption.

"Excuse my yelling but I gotta have some rock on here," she added along with a sign-of-the-horn emoji.

Actor and singer Rita Wilson commented on McGraw's post to let her know how much she enjoyed her performance. "More please!!!!!" wrote Wilson.

McGraw has posted other videos of herself performing music in recent months, including a stirring clip on June 11 that showed her singing Brandi Carlile's Grammy-winning single "The Joke."

In her caption, McGraw gave props to Carlile for her excellent songwriting skills. "… this song!! @brandicarlile you queen," she wrote.

As talented as McGraw is, she's not the only one of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's three daughters who can belt out a tune. Oldest daughter Gracie McGraw, 25, also shares videos of herself singing — and she's fabulous, too.

In June, Gracie McGraw posted an Instagram video that showed her bringing down the house with an emotional rendition of "I’m Not That Girl" from the hit Broadway musical "Wicked."

Rita Wilson hopped into the comments of Gracie McGraw's post, too, to marvel at her musical talent. "Well this is gorgeous," wrote Wilson.

In her caption, the Broadway-loving McGraw explained that she decided to perform the song because she's a major "Wicked" fan.

“S---- sad y’all, Hit me in the feels,” she wrote. “Been there. Relate. Wicked will always remain the top 5.”