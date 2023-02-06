Tim McGraw covers a Shania Twain classic — and catches the attention of Twain herself

It's one country music legend honoring another!

Tim McGraw posted a clip to Instagram on Friday of his acoustic version of Shania Twain’s “You’re Still The One” alongside featured guitarist Bob Minner.

“@bobminner and I had some fun covering this @shaniatwain classic a few weeks ago,” the three-time Grammy winner, 55, wrote in the post’s caption. “Always been a big fan...can’t wait to listen to the new album!!”

He caught the attention of none other than Twain herself, whose sixth studio album, “Queen of Me,” is out now.

“Gorgeous!! 🥰” Twain commented on the post, which is especially notable since she calls the hit the "most important song" she's ever written.

The clip has also heralded comments from other celebrities who enjoyed the cover, like actress Octavia Spencer.

“Gonna need y’all to record that one! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥” Spencer commented on the post.

Twain, 57, took home two Grammys for the song in 1999, winning both best female country vocal performance and best country song during the 41st Grammy Awards. The single, written by Twain and her then-husband, producer Robert “Mutt” Lange, also climbed to the No. 2 spot of Billboard’s Hot 100 in 1998.

Several people couldn’t help but suggest that McGraw should do a duet of the hit with wife and fellow country music star, Faith Hill.

“It would only be better if he threw the Mrs. in there too!” one user commented on the post.