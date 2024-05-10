Megan Boni created an accidental earworm.

On April 30, the 26-year-old New York-based TikToker sang a little ditty about searching for a wealthy, tall, blue-eyed Wall Street-type, then shared it with her followers without a second thought.

What has happened in the days since is what social media dreams are made of.

“I’m looking for a man in finance, trust fund, 6’5”, blue eyes. Finance, trust fund, 6’5” blue eyes,” Boni sings to the camera in a sing-songy way that calls to mind the 2010 hit “#SELFIE” by The Chainsmokers.

“I’m looking for a man, I’m looking for a man, I’m looking for a, looking for a, looking for a man in finance. Trust fund. 6’ 5”. Blue eyes. Finance. Trust fund. 6’ 5”. Blue eyes,” she repeats.

On screen, the video displays the words, “Did I just write the song of the summer?”

Boni also wrote in the video’s caption, “Can someone make this into an actual song plz just for funzies?” Boy, did people heed her request.

Over 14 million views later, Boni’s video has officially gone viral — and it's gone global too, in a way that only Top 40 singles by pop songstresses with instantly recognizable mononyms typically do.

"Man in Finance" has become the latest song to get the TikTok treatment, as people join in on the fun by offering various interpretations and remixes.

On May 2, user @rubythepookie uploaded one the first collaborations taking Boni’s 13 words, adding the beat from Far East Movement’s “Like a G6” and spinning it into dance floor gold with more than 346,000 views.

Many other DJs and music producers on TikTok have since added their beats to the vocal, remixing the track in their own special and danceable ways.

Some iterations of the track, like a pair of videos by DJ Malibu Barbie or DJ Hunny Bee's take, have racked up millions of views. Both little-known musicians and big time producers have been drawn to Boni’s words, adding their own flair to the song, too.

Some folks have been taking the four-line format of the track and using it to describe their quests for other desires. They sing about wanting a male musician stereotype, the Celestial Seasonings bear or, in the case of Oscar and Grammy-winning musician Finneas, internet access.

“I’m looking for the wifi network, friend’s house, airport, hotel,” Finneas sings.

Boni has posted videos of herself dancing to many of these creations, including ones by @rubythepookie and Dutch DJ Nicky Romero, who suggested he and Boni perform his version live together.

Not bad for someone who says all of this started out as a joke.

“I was trying to make fun of those girls who say that they’re not high maintenance or that they want a boyfriend, but then they have a long-ass list of needs that are insane," Boni tells TODAY.com, describing her page as “satire.”

Boni points to other videos of hers on TikTok that focus on relationships and dating with a humorous tone. “I really think I was just making fun of people in my generation who are single who have these insane needs,” she says.

Boni says that countless DJs have inquired about exclusivity rights to the lyrics, and she’s been getting plenty of messages about sponsorships and more, both wanted and unwanted.

“Random people have been telling me their height and eye color,” she adds.

Although Boni maintains that the lyrics started out as a joke, she says she realizes the song has something special.

“I don’t think I knew how catchy it was when I first posted it,” she says. “I thought, ‘Oh, this is funny’ and then I was like, ‘Oh, f---, it’s in my head.’”

There are plenty of hit songs that are either confirmed to have or are rumored to have started out as jokes. Beck maintains his 1994 hit “Loser” started off as a “laugh,” and rumor has it, “Smells Like Teen Spirit” started off as a joke as well. So, Boni is in good company.

Boni says that she has been working toward a career in comedy, expressing a desire to start a YouTube channel. While being a recording artist hasn’t been the goal, she is riding the wave and considering all the offers she is keeping mum on for now.

“I had no idea what I was getting myself into when I clicked post, but I don’t regret it,” she says. “I am feeling hopeful that I can spin this to do something that I actually want to do.”

And, when asked if she is actually looking for a man in finance, Boni stresses she is very much not.

“I’m looking for a smart man who isn’t as funny as me and balances me out,” she says, pausing for a moment. “What? Like, am I gonna make that a song?”