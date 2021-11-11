Thomas Rhett brought a ‘beautiful date’ to CMA Awards — his mom!

Thomas Rhett’s date at Wednesday night’s CMA Awards stole the show!

Rhett brought his mother, Paige Braswell, to the big night.

“My beautiful date tonight! MOM!!” he captioned a photo of them on Instagram.

Rhett and his mom, Paige Braswell, walk the red carpet at the CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 10, 2021 in Nashville. John Shearer / Getty Images for CMA

“your mom is gorgeous!” one person commented.

“She looks too young to have a son your age. Beautiful,” someone else wrote.

“You guys look so great,” another person wrote.

“one hot mama” raved someone else.

It sure looks the duo had an unforgettable night.

“Here at the CMAs tonight and like son, like mother,” Rhett said on his Instagram stories as they each held up a bottle of alcohol. “Just kinda doing the wine and whiskey thing here. Mom, you look pretty.”

“Thank you!” she responded.

You may think Rhett would’ve taken his wife, Lauren Akins, to the show, but she did not attend.

It’s unclear why she didn’t, but the couple did announce in May that they are expecting their fourth child. The baby — a girl — will join their three other girls, Willa, 6, Ada, 4, and Lennon, 21 months.

“We are pumped to be having our 4th girl feel free to buy all the merch you want, knowing that all the proceeds are going straight to all these weddings I’ll be paying for one day!” he joked when revealing the news on Instagram.

Rhett, a two-time CMA Awards winner, was nominated for male vocalist of the year at Wednesday’s ceremony, but lost to Chris Stapleton.