The top 9 on 'The Voice' cover Taylor Swift — see the stirring performances

The nine singers covered a trio of songs with performances from the iconic singer's catalog.
/ Source: TODAY
By Drew Weisholtz

“The Voice” paid homage to a little-known singer named Taylor Swift during its live episode on Dec. 11.

All joking aside, the episode featured the top 9 singers in the competition paying tribute to Time’s Person of the Year, with a trio of covers of her songs.

Mara Justine, Nini Iris and Jacquie Roar joined forces for their version of “Don’t Blame Me,” which appears on Swift’s 2017 album, “Reputation.”

Bias, Jordan Rainer and Ruby Leigh got together to put their own spin on Swift’s track “Mean,” which she originally recorded for her 2010 album, “Speak Now.”

Huntley, Lila Ford and Mac Royals took on Exile,” which Swift recorded with Bon Iver for her 2020 album, “Folklore.”

If you’re a Swiftie who still can’t enough of her, take heart. Three songs that were cut from the Golden Globe-nominated “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” concert film when it was released in October will appear in “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Extended Version)” when it becomes available to rent on digital platforms in the U.S. and Canada on Dec. 13.

Those songs are “The Archer,” “Wildest Dreams” and “Long Live.”

Fans can rent the movie, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, on Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Vudu, Xfinity, YouTube TV and Google TV for the price of $19.89. (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment is part of TODAY’s parent company, NBCUniversal.)

Drew Weisholtz

Drew Weisholtz