Taylor Swift becomes first artist with all top 10 songs on Billboard Hot 100

In true Taylor Swift fashion, the record-breaking artist has once again made history.

The 32-year-old singer-songwriter has become the first artist to hold all top 10 spots in Billboard's Hot 100 chart at once, the music magazine announced on Monday, Oct. 31.

According to Billboard, Swift has officially outperformed Drake, who in September 2021 saw nine of his songs in the Hot 100's top 10, making for a historic moment in the list's 64-year history.

Her new hit "Anti-Hero," which has over 100 million streams on Spotify, has made it to the No. 1 spot. Billboard will release the full Hot 100 list on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Here are the tunes in the top 10 of Billboard's Hot 100:

"Anti-Hero" "Lavender Haze" "Maroon" "Snow on the Beach" "Midnight Rain" "Bejeweled" "Question...?" "You're on Your Own, Kid" "Karma" "Vigilante S---"

The highly anticipated "Midnights" album was released at midnight on Oct. 21 and is “a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams," Swift previously shared.

Her 10th studio album was originally released with 13 tracks, which would have been less than Swift's typical number of songs per collection. However, she added seven tracks for a total of 20 on "Midnights (3am Edition)."

Swift's chart-topper takes a deep dive into her insecurities, according to in an Instagram video posted ahead of the album.

“I struggle a lot with the idea that my life has become unmanageably sized and not to sound too dark, but I struggle with the idea of not feeling like a person. This song is a real guided tour throughout all the things I tend to hate about myself,” she said.

In a music video that accompanies the song "Anti-Hero," fans are seeing double as Swift plays both herself and her alter ego of bad habits and intrusive thoughts that she has late at night.