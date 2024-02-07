How Toby Keith was involved with the start of Taylor Swift’s careeClick here to view.r

Taylor Swift is one of the biggest names in the music industry now, and Toby Keith had a role in helping her get there.

A video of the superstar during the early days of her career has resurfaced following Keith's death on Monday from stomach cancer.

Filmed in 2005, the interview with NBC affiliate WSMV shows a young Swift speaking about Keith's star power.

"You’re in the room with him and you can feel it. There’s a power there and you’re just like, ‘Oh my God,’” she said.

Swift, who has grown into a music legend in her own right, went on to explain the power the country star had over people in the industry.

"So I don’t think I’ll ever get to a point where I won’t see him and be like, ‘Oh my God. That’s Toby Keith!'" she said.

When the interview took place, Swift, 15, had recently signed on to Big Machine Records, of which Keith was a stakeholder, per Billboard.

Big Machine Records had been set up, in 2005, as a "sister label" with Keith's Show Dog Nashville record label, sharing space and staff in a Music Row building. But they split six months later, per Billboard. In the Billboard article, Borchetta and Keith said there was no "falling out" between them, but the split had to do with the "volume of acts" both wanted for their labels. "It was just too many new artists," Keith said.

Swift left Big Machine Records in 2018 and entered into a deal with Universal Musical Group, where she negotiated ownership of her master recordings going forward. She has been re-recording older music.

Swift praised Keith once again in 2015 when he was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Alongside several other stars, Swift filmed a video message for Keith.

“Hey Toby! It’s Taylor! Remember me? Last time you saw me I was like 15, had crazy curly long hair, wore cowboy boots and like prom dresses everywhere. A lot has changed in the last 10 years, but you introduced me at Country Radio Seminar back in 2005, and I wanted to say thank you for doing that,” she said.

Swift continued her message by congratulating Keith on the career honor.

"And so in the words of a great Toby Keith song, 'How do you like me now?'” Swift said and raised a small Solo shot cup.

Keith's official website and social media accounts shared news of his death on Feb. 6.

“Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family,” the message reads. “He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time.”

In June 2022, the country star announced that he had been diagnosed with stomach cancer in fall 2021.

“Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer,” he posted on X. “I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax."