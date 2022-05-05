Taylor Swift drops surprise announcement that '1989' track will be re-released this week

Taylor Swift returned to social media on Thursday to announce a track from "1989" will be re-released at midnight, possibly signifying that the Grammy-award winning album could be the next project she re-releases in full.

"Thank you @jennyhan for debuting my version of 'This Love' in the trailer for @thesummeriturnedpretty!!" she wrote on Instagram, paired with the trailer for the Amazon film "The Summer I Turned Pretty" that the song is featured in.

The 32-year-old musician added, "I’ve always been so proud of this song and I’m very 🥺🥺🥺 about this turn of events — This Love (Taylor’s Version) comes out tonight at m i d n i g h t!"

"1989" is Swift's fifth studio album and was released in 2014. A pop departure from her country roots, the album was a massive commercial and critical success, staying 11 weeks on top of the Billboard 200 and snagging both the album of the year and best pop vocal album at the 58th Grammy Awards.

"This Love" is the second track from "1989" to be re-released ahead of the full album. In September 2021, "Wildest Dreams" was re-released.

After a well-documented and public spat with her former label, Big Machine, and executive Scooter Braun, Swift is currently recording new versions of her earlier works so she can own the masters after they were sold by Braun to a private equity company.

In November 2020, the singer said the process had been “both exciting and creatively fulfilling.”

In April 2021, she first re-released her 2008 album "Fearless," followed by "Red" on Nov. 12, 2021. "Red (Taylor's Version)" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)" became Swift's eighth number-one song on the Billboard Hot 100, breaking a Guinness World Record for the longest number-one song of all time.

Fans have been eager to know what album she will re-release next. With Thursday's announcement that "This Love" is coming out this week, it seems they can point to revisiting the pop anthems of hit singles of "1989" in 2022.