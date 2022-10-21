The moment Taylor Swift’s new album, “Midnights,” dropped on Oct. 21, fans began dissecting the 13 songs (and 7 bonus tracks) tracks for meanings and easter eggs.

Swift, 32, already revealed that the album’s first song, “Lavender Haze,” was inspired by her relationship with longtime love Joe Alwyn, 31, and it looks like another song, “Sweet Nothing,” may also be about their love story.

The big clue is in the songwriting credits for the dreamy track, the penultimate song on the album.

It was co-written by Swift and William Bowery, the pen name Alwyn used when he co-wrote multiple songs on two of Swift’s earlier albums, “folklore” and “evermore."

British actor Alwyn has co-written multiple songs with Swift under the pen name "Willam Bowery." Joe Maher / Getty Images

The song also appears to have specific references to their relationship. It opens with the image of a pebble picked up from the beach in Wicklow, the county in Ireland where Alwyn filmed the Hulu show “Conversations With Friends.”

With that in mind, "Sweet Nothing" can be interpreted as a window into Swift and Alwyn's relationship.

The song is an intimate ode to all the “sweet nothings” of sharing your days with another person, a refuge from the chaos of the outside world.

“Everyone’s up to something / I found myself a-running home to your sweet nothings / Outside they’re push and shoving / You’re in the kitchen humming,” Swift sings in the chorus. “All that you ever wanted from me was sweet nothing.”

The lyrics also celebrate sharing your most vulnerable feelings and fears with your partner.

“Industry disruptors and soul deconstructors / And smooth-talking hucksters out glad-handing each other / And the voices that implore, ‘You should be doing more.' To you, I can admit that I’m just too soft for all of it,” Swift sings in the bridge.

And having your mind appreciated: "On the way home / I wrote a poem / You say what a mind."

The romantic track hit home for many Swifties.

“sweet nothing is too pure and to see ‘william bowery’ as the composer alongside taylor swift hits different,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“we finally get a Taylor Swift William Bowery love song and it’s making me cry even more than their sad ballads,” another fan wrote.

Others noted that Swift's ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris also has a song called "Sweet Nothing."

Swift and Alwyn have kept their relationship mostly private since they began dating in 2016.

The "Lover" singer talked about how her new song, "Lavender Haze," is about her desire for privacy when it comes to her love life.

“If the world finds out that you’re in love with somebody, they’re going to weigh in on it. My relationship for six years, we’ve had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff — and we just ignore it,” she said. “This song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff.”

In “Sweet Nothing,” as with “Lavender Haze,” Swift speaks about the hum of the outside world, especially speculation about the longevity of their relationship: “They say the end is coming.” Instead of listening, she goes home: “I found myself running home to your sweet nothings.”

"Sweet Nothing" is about — as Swift would say — "the real stuff."

Read the lyrics to 'Sweet Nothing'

I spy with my little tired eye

Tiny as a firefly, a pebble that we picked up last July

Down deep inside your pocket

We almost forgot it

Does it ever miss sometimes?

They said the end is comin’

Everyone’s up to something

I found myself running home to your sweet nothings

I’ll take their pushin’, shovin’

You’re in the kitchen humming

All that you ever wanted from me was sweet nothing

On the way home

I wrote a poem

You say what a mind

This happens all the time

‘Cause they said the end is comin’

Everyone’s up to something

I found myself running home to your sweet nothings

I’ll take their pushin’, shovin’

You’re in the kitchen humming

All that you ever wanted from me was nothing

Industry disruptors and soul deconstructors

And smooth-talking hucksters out-glad-handing each other

And the voices that implore, you should be doing more

To you I can’t admit, that I’m just too soft for all of it

They said the end is comin’

Everyone’s up to something

I found myself running home to your sweet nothings

I’ll take their pushin’, shovin’

You’re in the kitchen humming

All that you ever wanted from me was sweet nothing

They said the end is comin’ (They said the end is comin’)

Everyone’s up to something (Everyone’s up to something)

I found myself running home to your sweet nothings

(Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh)

I’ll take their pushin’, shovin’ (I’ll take their pushin’, shovin’)

You’re in the kitchen humming (You’re in the kitchen humming)

All that you ever wanted from me was sweet nothing