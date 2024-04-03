SiriusXM announces Taylor Swift channel ahead of her new album. What to know

She's a 14-time Grammy Award winner and a global pop icon, and now new(ish) billionaire Taylor Swift will have her own channel on SiriusXM radio.

A station titled Channel 13 (Taylor’s Version) will launch April 7 on SiriusXM, it was announced April 2.

The limited-time channel is set at Swift's favorite number, 13, and uses the "Taylor's Version" designation found in the titles of all of the singer-songwriter's rerecorded albums.

The timing of Channel 13 (Taylor’s Version) will overlap with the April 19 release of Swift's 11th studio album, “The Tortured Poets Department.”

In fact, the album will drop on the 13th day of the channel's existence. Fun, right?

Taylor Swift, seen here performing in Buenos Aires during her "Eras Tour" in November, will soon have her own SiriusXM radio station. Natacha Pisarenko / AP file

“The versatility of Taylor’s music and the phenomenal impact she’s had in her career across so many musical genres will be on full display on Channel 13 (Taylor’s Version),” SiriusXM president and CCO Scott Greenstein said in the company’s announcement.

“We’re all experiencing a legend at work and are so thrilled to work with Taylor to present a one-of-a-kind channel that connects her fans with her extraordinary body of work," Greenstein added.

Read on to learn more about SiriusXM's Channel 13 (Taylor’s Version).

What is Taylor Swift’s SiriusXM channel?

Channel 13 (Taylor’s Version) is SiriusXM's upcoming limited-time channel devoted to the music of Taylor Swift.

Why is the channel called 'Taylor's Version'?

SiriusXM is using the “Taylor’s Version” designation in a nod to the titles of the albums Swift has been rerecording since 2021.

Swift's massive rerecording project began after music executive Scooter Braun gained ownership of her first six albums after he acquired her former music label, Big Machine Label Group, in 2019. (Less than two years later, Braun reportedly sold the master rights to the albums, Variety reported in November 2020.)

Swift, who left Big Machine in 2018, has been rerecording and releasing "Taylor's Version" editions of each of those first six albums, thus giving her control back of her own music. She also pads the rerecorded albums with bonus tracks, including previously unheard "From the Vault" songs, as a special treat for fans.

So far, the Grammy winner has rereleased four of those six albums: “Fearless,” “Speak Now,” “Red” and “1989.”

What music will be played on Taylor Swift’s SiriusXM channel?

SiriusXM's announcement said Channel 13 (Taylor’s Version) will play music from the "Bad Blood" singer's entire career.

The company said fans can expect to hear "Eras Tour favorites, all (Taylor’s Versions), From the Vault tracks, live tracks, bonus tracks and much more.”

SiriusXM also said the channel will feature Swifties sharing their own stories and experiences with the singer's music.

When is Taylor Swift’s SiriusXM channel going live?

The channel will launch April 7 and will coincide with the April 19 release date of the “Cruel Summer” singer’s 11th studio album, “The Tortured Poets Department.”

The album drops on the 13th day of the station’s run.

How can I listen to Taylor Swift’s SiriusXM channel?

Channel 13 (Taylor’s Version) will be available 24/7 to SiriusXM subscribers across North America “in their cars on channel 13 and anywhere they go with the SiriusXM app,” the company announced.

What is the significance of the number 13?

SiriusXM set its Swift station to channel 13 in another nod to the "Anti-Hero" singer's preferences.

Swift has repeatedly said over the years that 13 is her lucky number.

“This is my 13th Grammy, which is my lucky number. I don’t know if I’ve ever told you that,” Swift joked as she accepted the award for best pop vocal album at the 2024 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 4.

As Swifties know, the singer-songwriter, who was born on Dec. 13, 1989, has made it a habit to write the number 13 on her hand for good luck before concerts.

In 2020, Swift opened up to Beatles legend Paul McCartney about her fascination with numerology.

“Numbers kind of rule my world,” she said during the pair's chat for Rolling Stone’s “Musicians on Musicians” series. “The numbers 13 … 89 is a big one.”