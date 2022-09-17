Taylor Swift shares candid look behind the scenes of new album

Taylor Swift is giving us an inside look into the making of "Midnights."

The 32-year-old artist shared a behind-the-scenes video to Instagram of a compilation of clips of her creating her newest album, including footage singing with glasses of wine, walking through the snow and resting with her cat.

Swift captioned the post, which has already garnered over 1.5 million likes in less than 24 hours, “The making of Midnights,” with a galaxy emoji. The video montage was set to the song “life you lead” by niceboy ed.

One of Swift’s notable producers, Jack Antonoff, makes an appearance in one of the clips. The two are seen in Antonoff’s studio playing keyboards while the “All Too Well” singer takes recordings.

In her acceptance speech for video of the year for “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)" at the MTV Video Music Awards at the end of August, Swift announced that new music is on the way next month.

“I had made up my mind that if you were going to be this generous and give us this, I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you that my brand new album comes out on Oct. 21,” she said.

Offering some inspiration behind the music, Swift wrote in a previous Instagram post that the new songs come from "13 sleepless nights."

“We lie awake in love and in fear, in turmoil and in tears. We stare at walls and drink until they speak back. We twist in our self-made cages and pray that we aren’t — right this minute — about to make some fateful life-altering mistake,” she wrote.

As of now, Swift has revealed that the latest release will have 13 tracks, but she has not provided any song names.

Fans are currently able to pre-order the album, which is available in four formats: a vinyl edition for $29.99, a CD for $12.99, a cassette for $17.99 and a digital album for $11.99.

The "You Belong With Me" singer revealed that there will also be three special edition covers for the vinyl albums, which if combined, form a clock.

This is Swift's first album in two years, though not the first time she's referenced "late nights" or "midnights." The lyric has seemingly been woven into her previous works since she rose to popularity around 2006.

