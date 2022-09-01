Taylor Swift is transporting us back to the ‘70s with 3 new ‘Midnights’ covers

Taylor Swift's new album looks like it's going to be a masterpiece.

After announcing the release of her upcoming album, "Midnights," Swift, 32, unveiled three additional album covers on Instagram.

Swift captioned the post using a piece of lyrics from her 2020 song “August,” which was only fitting given that summer is coming to an end.

“August may have slipped away but September brings 3 new special edition covers!” she wrote. The covers appear to be for vinyl versions of the album.

Each image captures Swift in a moody, contemplative state and seems inspired by the 1970s. The records inside the covers appear to match the image.

On one cover, Swift wore a yellow-and-black outfit while laying beside a piano in a green-carpeted room. Visible on the floor is an unidentified vinyl record, and the wood-paneled wall and brightly patterned curtain in the background just scream retro. According to Swift's online store, this is the "Jade Green" edition.

Swift looked contemplative in one of the vinyl covers. store.taylorswift.com

In another image, Swift sits in an armchair holding a black vintage phone and wearing a red tank top. A crystal ashtray is prominent in the background, and the record matches the wood-paneled wall behind her. In her store, this one is for sale as the "Blood Moon" edition.

The cover art features some retro details. store.taylorswift.com

The last cover featured Swift, wearing dramatic blue eye makeup and a chunky striped sweater, burying her face in her hand against a simple background. The title of this vinyl, "Mahogany," appears to take its name from that background and the deep brown color of the record itself.

Swift slumps against the wall in this cover photo. store.taylorswift.com

Swift's fans quickly reacted to the cover art. One compared the images to past photoshoots that the "Evermore" singer has done.

"It's like she's answering all our prayers," the Twitter user wrote.

One person shared a photo of a person walking while leaving a trail of flames behind them and wrote, "Taylor swift leaving the studio after recording midnights."

On Instagram, Swift explained how she came up with "Midnights" and why this album might be darker than her previous works of arts.

“We lie awake in love and in fear, in turmoil and in tears. We stare at walls and drink until they speak back. We twist in our self-made cages and pray that we aren’t — right this minute — about to make some fateful life-altering mistake,” she wrote.

"This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching — hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve ... we'll meet ourselves."

In the caption, Swift called her album, "the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life."

