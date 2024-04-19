Are Taylor Swift and Post Malone friends? What to know about their history

Taylor Swift thrilled fans with the release of her new album “The Tortured Poets Department” on April 19, which turned out to be a double album. The album’s first single is “Fortnight,” a duet with Post Malone.

While fans are just getting their feet wet with the album and this collaboration, the pair actually has a history that predates this effort. Read on to learn about their relationship.

April 2018: Taylor Swift compliments Post Malone backstage at the Billboard Music Awards.

The pair crossed paths backstage at the Billboard Music Awards in 2018 when Swift complimented Malone on his hit song “Better Now.”

“‘Better Now’ is so insane. I’m so jealous of that song, that hook,” she told him.

“And I was like, ‘What?’ That’s f------ crazy, you’re a great f------ songwriter! Thank you so very much,’” he told Howard Stern in 2023 about that encounter.

Malone said there are "so many beautiful artists in the world" and that it was "really special" for Swift to acknowledge his work during their brief interaction.

"That was a really cool moment, and it was very inspiring," he said.

Taylor Swift at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Sept. 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency via Reuters

November 2019: Taylor Swift and Post Malone share a hug at the American Music Awards.

Both Swift and Malone were among the nominees for artist of the year at the 2019 American Music Awards. After Swift’s name was announced as the winner, she walked over to the "Rockstar" rapper and gave him a hug. They also exchanged a few words before Swift walked up to the stage to accept her award.

April 2022: Fans notice Post Malone follows Taylor Swift on TikTok.

A Reddit user noticed in 2022 that Malone began following Swift on TikTok, which seemed to foreshadow the pair teaming up on new music.

“He only follows 31 people and now suddenly Taylor ... right before his new album is supposed to come out + there were rumours about this collab a year ago. What do u think?” the user wrote.

October 2023: Post Malone says he recently hung out with Taylor Swift and gushes about her.

During the 2023 interview with Stern, Malone raved about the "Cruel Summer" artist.

“I recently got to hang out with her and she is genuinely one of the most kind and considerate and a f------ hell of a songwriter. Holy s---, amazing. Absolutely amazing,” he said.

Post Malone performs at Rolling Loud 2024 at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 16, 2024 in Inglewood, California. Scott Dudelson / Getty Images

Malone also shared that he has crossed paths with Swift’s boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. He told Stern that he once played Kelce and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in beer pong, but lost.

“I had to get a Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce tattoo,” he said, before revealing the ink is on his arm.

February 2024: Post Malone gets in on the hype for Taylor Swift's album 'The Tortured Poets Department.'

Swift sent fans into a frenzy at the Grammy Awards on Feb. 4, 2024, when she announced she would be releasing a new album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” during her acceptance speech for best pop album.

The next day, she released the album’s track listing on Instagram, which revealed she was collaborating with Malone on the single "Fortnight." Malone followed suit by also sharing the track listing on his Instagram, along with a trio of heart emoji, while also tagging Swift.

February 2024: Taylor Swift is seen swaying to Post Malone's performance at Super Bowl 58.

Malone performed “America the Beautiful” before the Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers squared off in Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, 2024. Swift was caught on camera in her suite swaying to the song, along with Blake Lively.

April 2024: Taylor Swift says she's a 'huge fan' of Post Malone ahead of 'Fortnight' coming out.

On April 18, the day before her “The Tortured Poets Department" album dropped, Swift teased her and Malone's song, "Fortnight," while sharing what it was like to work with the "Sunflower" artist.

"The first single from The Tortured Poets Department is…………. Fortnight featuring @postmalone 🤍 I’ve been such a huge fan of Post because of the writer he is, his musical experimentation and those melodies he creates that just stick in your head forever," the "Love Story" singer penned.

"I got to witness that magic come to life firsthand when we worked together on Fortnight. Honestly can’t wait for you guys to hear this song at Midnight TONIGHT and see the video at 8pm ET TOMORROW," Swift continued.