‘Midnights’ tracklist: Song names of Taylor Swift’s new album, so far

Ahead of the release of her new album "Midnights" on Oct. 21, Taylor Swift is giving fans a preview. In true Swiftie fashion, Swift is unveiling the song names on the track list with a playful scheme.

In a TikTok video series called "Midnights Mayhem with Me," which began at midnight, naturally, on Sept. 21, Swift turns a bingo wheel filled with balls numbered one through 13 (a digit for each track on the album).

The number ball released corresponds with the track number's name that she reveals. Coincidentally (or not), the first ball that she picked was 13, the singer's lucky number, often incorporated in her art as an easter egg.

Until all is revealed when the 32-year-old singer's tenth studio album arrives, fans appreciate all the clues they can get.

Here are the track names we know so far:

Unknown "Maroon" "Anti-Hero" Unknown Unknown "Midnight Rain" "Question...?" "Vigilante S---" "Bejeweled" Unknown Karma Unknown "Mastermind"

At 13 songs, "Midnights" has fewer songs than Swift's most recent albums — "Folklore" and "Evermore" included 16 and 15 songs respectively will be split into Side A and Side B, the singer revealed. Target's "Midnights" special edition CD will also include three bonus tracks.

The album’s songs will be united. In an Instagram post, Swift said “Midnights” would tell the “the stories of 13 sleepless nights” scattered throughout her life. Swift has previously explored the idea of midnight in lyrics — think of this as an expanded riff on a favorite theme.

“We lie awake in love and in fear, in turmoil and in tears. We stare at walls and drink until they speak back. We twist in our self-made cages and pray that we aren’t — right this minute — about to make some fateful life-altering mistake,” she on Instagram.

In Swift's words, the 13 songs are a "a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face."

“For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching — hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve ... we’ll meet ourselves," she continued.

As for specifics? Swift has only expanded on one of the songs in detail — and that's No. 3, "Anti-Hero." In an Instagram post, Swift said the song would "delve ... far into her insecurities."

“I struggle a lot with the idea that my life has become unmanageably sized and not to sound too dark, but I struggle with the idea of not feeling like a person. This song is a real guided tour throughout all the things I tend to hate about myself,” she said.

Though she composed a song for the movie "Where the Crawdads Sing" and has been re-recording her old music, "Midnights" will be Swift's latest new album in two years.