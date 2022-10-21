The best lyrics from Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' to use as Instagram captions

Taylor Swift's new album "Midnights" dropped on Oct. 21, at you guessed it — midnight.
And although it's only been less than 24 hours since her album came out, people are already running to decipher the lyrics of the 13 tracks (and the 7 bonus songs), all filled with meaning in classic Swiftian fashion.
Chances are, "Midnight's" lyrics will have a second life as shorthand for a mood, as has happened with past songs. Swift lyrics are a mainstay on Instagram, with captions on birthday posts quoting "22" and pics from trips to New York, the song "Welcome to New York."
"Midnights is a collage of intensity, highs and lows and ebbs and flows," Swift wrote on Instagram. "Life can be dark, starry, cloudy, terrifying, electrifying, hot, cold, romantic, or lonely. Just like Midnights."
Connected by the idea of midnight, the song's themes include insecurity ("Anti-Hero"), love and intimacy ("Lavender Haze, Sweet Nothing") revenge ("Vigilante S--t," "Karma"), grief ("Bigger Than the Whole Sky"), and more.
If you want to quote "Midnights" — since it's probably running through your head anyway, by now — these lyrics make for perfect Instagram captions.
The best lyrics from ‘Midnights’ to use as Instagram captions
- “I just wanna stay in that lavender haze” (“Lavender Haze”)
- “I have this thing where I get older, but just never wiser” (“Anti-Hero”)
- “It’s me, hi, I’m the problem, it’s me" (“Anti-Hero”)
- "Lately I've been dressin' for revenge" ("Vigilante S--t”)
- "I found myself running home to your sweet nothings" ("Sweet Nothing")
- "He wanted a bride, I was making my own name" ("Midnight Rain")
- “I don’t give a damn what people say of me” (“Lavender Haze”)
- “The jokes weren’t funny, I took the money” (“You’re On Your Own, Kid”)
- “He was sunshine, I was midnight rain.” (“Midnight Rain")
- “You did some bad things, but I’m the worst of them” ("Vigilante S--t")
- “She don't start s--t but she can tell you how it ends.” (“Vigilante S--t”)
- "I don’t remember who I was / Before you painted all my nights / A color I’ve searched for since" (Question...")
- “Puttin’ someone first only works when you’re in their top five.” (“Bejeweled”)
- “What’s a girl gonna do? A diamond’s gotta shine.” (“Bejeweled”)
- “Karma is my boyfriend” ("Karma”)
- “Karma is the breeze in my hair on the weekend.” (“Karma”)
- "What if I told you I’m a mastermind?" ("Mastermind")
- “I’m so in love that I might stop breathing.” "(Paris")
- “Dear reader, if it feels like a trap, you’re already in one.” (“Dear Reader”)
- “No one sees when you lose when you’re playing solitaire.” (“Dear Reader”)