The best lyrics from Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' to use as Instagram captions

Taylor Swift's new album "Midnights" dropped on Oct. 21, at you guessed it — midnight.

And although it's only been less than 24 hours since her album came out, people are already running to decipher the lyrics of the 13 tracks (and the 7 bonus songs), all filled with meaning in classic Swiftian fashion.

Chances are, "Midnight's" lyrics will have a second life as shorthand for a mood, as has happened with past songs. Swift lyrics are a mainstay on Instagram, with captions on birthday posts quoting "22" and pics from trips to New York, the song "Welcome to New York."

"Midnights is a collage of intensity, highs and lows and ebbs and flows," Swift wrote on Instagram. "Life can be dark, starry, cloudy, terrifying, electrifying, hot, cold, romantic, or lonely. Just like Midnights."

Connected by the idea of midnight, the song's themes include insecurity ("Anti-Hero"), love and intimacy ("Lavender Haze, Sweet Nothing") revenge ("Vigilante S--t," "Karma"), grief ("Bigger Than the Whole Sky"), and more.

If you want to quote "Midnights" — since it's probably running through your head anyway, by now — these lyrics make for perfect Instagram captions.

The best lyrics from ‘Midnights’ to use as Instagram captions