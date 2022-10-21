Taylor Swift's 10th studio album, "Midnights," was slated to have 13 song tracks, each exploring the idea of midnight. Ahead of the release, Swift released each of the song titles on TikTok, sometimes teasing meanings for songs like "Lavender Haze" and "Anti-Hero."

But in her "Midnights Manifest," a schedule of releases the days after the album release, Swift made room for a 3 a.m. "chaotic surprise" the day "Midnights" dropped.

Well, we know what it is: In the early morning hours, Swift dropped 7 extra tracks, which she's calling "the 3am tracks" (as opposed to the "Midnights" tracks).

"I think of Midnights as a complete concept album, with those 13 songs forming a full picture of the intensities of that mystifying, mad hour. However! There were other songs we wrote on our journey to find that magic 13," Swift wrote.

Swift said that she's been "loving the feeling of sharing more of ... the creative process," like she does with the From The Vault tracks on the re-releases of "Red" and "Fearless."

Naturally, the reaction among Swifties flew in — especially from the ones waiting up late.

How to listen to the ‘Midnights’ bonus tracks

You won’t find these on the “Midnights” album which dropped at 12 a.m. on Oct. 21. Instead, head over to the album titled “Midnights (3am Edition).”

Here are the names of the 'Midnights' bonus tracks