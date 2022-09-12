Meet her at midnight.

Taylor Swift describes her forthcoming album, "Midnights," as the "the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life. Announced during the VMA Awards, the highly anticipated new album is scheduled to be released Oct. 21.

The 32-year-old wrote on Instagram that her new collection of music was written in the middle of the night, calling it "a journey through terrors and sweet dreams."

"The floors we pace and the demons we face," she wrote. "For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching - hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve, we'll meet ourselves."

Though she has not yet released the song names, Swift posted a photo of what resembles a vinyl album cover with tracks listed one through 13, a number commonly associated with the songwriter.

The idea of midnight has been a motif throughout her music. It's both a mundane hour that passes every day or a magical moment in time, depending on how you look at it — and Swift looks at it, over and over. Sometimes, it's a place where two people can be blissfully alone; other time, it's a place where anxiety creeps in. The new album will introduce new facets on an idea Swift seems to be fascinated by.

With that in mind, here are the references and mentions of midnights, late nights and sleepless nights in Swift's lyrics to keep track of ahead of the new album.

“All Too Well”

Album: “Red” (2012)

“‘Cause there we are again in the middle of the night / We’re dancing ‘round the kitchen in the refrigerator light"

“You Belong With Me”

Album: “Fearless” (2008)

“Oh, I remember you driving to my house / In the middle of the night / I’m the one who makes you laugh / When you know you’re ‘bout to cry"

'Enchanted'

Album: “Speak Now” (2010)

“The lingering question kept me up / 2 a.m., who do you love? / I wonder ‘til I’m wide awake"

'22'

Album: “Red” (2012)

“It feels like a perfect night / For breakfast at midnight / To fall in love with strangers"

'...Ready For It?'

Album: “Reputation” (2017)

“In the middle of the night, in my dreams / You should see the things we do, baby.”

'Mine'

Album: “Speak Now” (2010)

“And I remember that fight, 2:30 a.m. / As everything was slipping right out of our hands"

'Style'

Album: “1989” (2014)

“Midnight / You come and pick me up, no headlights"

'I Almost Do'

Album: “Red” (2012)

“I bet this time of night, you’re still up / I bet you’re tired from a long hard week"

'The Way I Loved You'

Album: “Fearless” (2008)

“But I miss screaming and fighting and kissing in the rain / And it’s 2 a.m. and I’m cursing your name"

'I Wish You Would'

Album: “1989” (2014)

“It’s 2 a.m. in your car / Windows down, you pass my street, the memories start"

'Treacherous'

Album: “Red” (2012)

“Two headlights shine through the sleepless night / And I will get you, get you alone"

'The Last Great American Dynasty'

Album: “Folklore” (2020)

“They say she was seen on occasion / Pacing the rocks, staring out at the midnight sea"

'Hoax'

Album: “Folklore” (2020)

“My twisted knife / My sleepless night / My winless fight / This has frozen my ground"

'Breathe'

Album: “Fearless” (2008)

“It’s 2 a.m., feeling like I just lost a friend / Hope you know it’s not easy, easy for me"

'Come Back ... Be Here'

Album: “Red” (2012)

“You said it in a simple way / 4 a.m., the second day / How strange that I don’t know you at all"

'New Year's Day'

Album: “Reputation” (2017)

“I want your midnights / But I’ll be cleaning up bottles with you on New Year’s Day"

'Nothing New'

Album: “Red (Taylor’s Version)” (2021)

“I’ve had too much to drink tonight / And I know it’s sad but this is what I think about / And I wake up in the middle of the night / It’s like I can feel time moving"

'I Bet You Think About Me'

Album: “Red (Taylor’s Version)” (2021)

“3 a.m. and I’m still awake, I’ll bet you’re just fine / Fast asleep in your city that’s better than mine"

'Mary's Song (Oh My My My)'

Album: “Taylor Swift” (2006)

“Take me back to the creek beds we turned up / 2 a.m. riding in your truck / And all I need is you next to me"

'Untouchable'

Album: “Fearless Platinum Edition” (2009)

“In the middle of the night when I’m in this dream / It’s like a million little stars spelling out your name"

'Happiness'

Album: “Evermore” (2020)

“In our history, across our great divide / There is a glorious sunrise / Dappled with the flickers of light / From the dress I wore at midnight, leave it all behind"

'Last Kiss'

Album: “Speak Now” (2010)

“I still remember the look on your face / Lit through the darkness at 1:58"

'Forever Winter'

Album: “Red (Taylor’s Version)” (2021)

“I call, just checking up on him / He’s up, 3 a.m., pacing / He says, ‘It’s not just a phase I’m in'"

'The Archer'

Album: “Lover” (2019)

“I wake in the night, I pace like a ghost / The room is on fire, invisible smoke"

'My Tears Ricochet'

Album: “Folklore” (2020)

“And when you can’t sleep at night / You hear my stolen lullabies"

'You Are In Love'

Album: “1989” (2014)

“Small talk, he drives / Coffee at midnight"

'Daylight'

Album: “Lover” (2019)

“I wanna be defined by the things that I love. Not the things I hate, not the things I’m afraid of, or the things that haunt me in the middle of the night"

'I Don't Wanna Live Forever'

Album: “Fifty Shades Darker” movie soundtrack (2016)

“Baby, baby, I feel crazy, up all night, all night and every day / I gave you something, but you gave me nothing / What is happening to me?"

'Beautiful Ghosts'

Album: “Cats” movie soundtrack (2019)

“Perilous night, their voices calling / A flicker of light, before the dawning"

'Come in with the Rain'

Album: “Fearless” (2008)

“I’ll leave my window open / ‘Cause I’m too tired tonight to call your name, oh / Just know I’m right here hoping / That you’ll come in with the rain"

'Eyes Open'

Album: “The Hunger Games” movie soundtrack (2012)

“Keep your aim locked / The night goes dark / Keep your eyes open"