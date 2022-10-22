Janet Jackson reacts to Taylor Swift's mention of her on new album 'Midnights'

Taylor Swift got Janet Jackson’s stamp of approval on one of her newest tracks from her album “Midnights."

Swift collaborated with Lana Del Rey on the song “Snow On The Beach," the fourth track from her tenth original studio album, which debuted on Friday, Oct. 21.

During the end of the song’s bridge, Swift sings, “Now I’m all for you like Janet,” referencing Jackson’s 2001 song and album “All for You.”

Lately, the notoriously private Jackson has been sharing more of her life with fans on social media. This includes her reaction to the "Midnights" mention, posting a video on TikTok before resharing the clip on Instagram. In the video, Jackson bopped her head back and forth to the mellow song. When she reached the end of the bridge, she smiled at the reference of her name before humming along to the chorus. At the end of the clip, she simply added, “Stunning, it’s nice.”

“i LUV it @taylorswift 😘😘😘,” Jackson wrote in the caption.

On Twitter, Swift responded to Jackson's reaction video, gushing: "I feel like I’m dreaming. I have so much love and gratitude for you and all you’ve done to inspire female artists everywhere."

In August during her acceptance speech at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, Swift made a surprise announcement that she would be releasing her newest album in the fall. "Midnights" originally dropped at midnight on Friday, October 21 with 13 tracks. However, Swift, being the master of Easter eggs and surprises that she is, released an additional seven tracks at 3 a.m. in what she called "Midnights (3 am Edition)."

Spotify announced on social media late on Friday that Swift's album broke a streaming record, making "Midnights" the most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify history.

In addition to her mention of Jackson, Swift tied plenty of her real-life experiences into the album, including the candid track "Anti-Hero."

Weeks before the album dropped, the singer opened up about the song on social media in an Instagram video. She explained at the time, "I don't think I've really delved this far into my insecurities in this detail before."

“I struggle a lot with the idea that my life has become unmanageably sized and not to sound too dark, but I struggle with the idea of not feeling like a person," she added of the song, which is accompanied a self-written and directed music video. "This song is a real guided tour throughout all the things I tend to hate about myself."

In the album's first track "Lavender Haze," Swift addresses engagement rumors to Joe Alwyn, who she has been linked to since late 2016. In the song, Swift sings at one point, “All they keep asking me / Is if I’m gonna be your bride / The only kinda girl they see / Is a one-night or a wife / I find it dizzying."

She reflected on the meaning of the song in an Instagram video ahead of the album's release, sharing that social media has put many people's—not just celebrities'—relationships under scrutiny.

“My relationship for six years, we’ve had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff — and we just ignore it,” she said. “This song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff.”

Over the first 24 hours that "Midnights" was released, fans flooded social media with theories about Swift’s track “High Infidelity,” trying to track down where the singer was on April 29. Swift's super-sleuth fans also think her song "Sweet Nothing," which was co-written with Alwyn under his nom de plume William Bowery," is about the couple's relationship.