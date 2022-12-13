After millions of Taylor Swift fans were left ticketless following a botched rollout for her Eras Tour, Ticketmaster said some fans will have another chance to purchase seats at her highly-anticipated set of stadium shows.

Ticketmaster said that they sent out an email to some fans on Monday, Dec. 12, at the request of Swift's team, delivering the news that they had been chosen for a "limited opportunity" to purchase tickets to the Eras Tour.

"You were identified as a fan who received a boost during the Verified Fan presale but did not purchase tickets," Ticketmaster wrote. "We apologize for the difficulties you may have experienced, and have been asked by Taylor’s team to create this additional opportunity for you to purchase tickets."

Ticketmaster said that all eligible fans were contacted and will be sent an invite to submit a purchase request by Dec. 23. After submitting a ticket request, Ticketmaster will send an email alerting fans if their request was confirmed, then charging their card and giving them instructions to claim their tickets.

The new release of tickets comes less than a month after Ticketmaster canceled the public ticket sale of Swift's tour due to "extraordinarily high demand."

"We want to apologize to Taylor and all of her fans — especially those who had a terrible experience trying to purchase tickets," Ticketmaster said in a tweet on Nov. 18. "We feel we owe it to everyone to share some information to help explain what happened."

The ticketing company said in a statement last month over 3.5 million fans registered for the Verified Fan program, the largest amount in the company's history, and that a "staggering number of bot attacks" contributed to 3.5 billion total system requests, or four times its previous peak.

Ticketmaster added that to meet the current level of demand, Swift would need to perform over 900 stadium shows, or a performance every night for the next two and a half years.

Some fans are now suing Live Nation Entertainment, the parent company of Ticketmaster, alleging the company "intentionally and purposefully mislead ticket purchasers" and is participating in an "anticompetitive scheme." Live Nation Entertainment did not respond to a request for comment from TODAY.

Swift spoke out about the bungled sale on her Instagram story on Nov. 18, saying she's "not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could."

"It goes without saying that I’m extremely protective of my fans," she said. "It’s really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties, and excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse."

The Eras Tour is scheduled to begin in March in Glendale, Arizona, and wraps up in August in Los Angeles.