"Do you really want to know where I was April 29th?"

Yes.

Swifties are, in fact, desperately trying to figure out where Taylor Swift was on every April 29th since 1989.

Swift dropped the lyric referencing the date on "High Infidelity," one of the seven bonus tracks for her newest album, "Midnights," sending her fans into overdrive to find the meaning of the date in the singer's life. Here's what they've discovered so far.

April 29, 2012

Fans uncovered a photo of Swift attending "Glee" actor Dianna Agron's 26th birthday party on April 29, 2012. Swift originally shared the photos, but has since deleted the post. But Swifties still have the photos depicting the circus-themed party, where Swift dressed as a tiger.

April 29, 2014

Swift went out shopping on April 29, 2014, according to photos from her outing. She wore a black hat, a striped long-sleeved shirt, red pants and her classic red lip.

Taylor Swift is seen in New York City on April 29, 2014. Raymond Hall / GC Images

April 29, 2016

At midnight on April 29, 2016, Calvin Harris dropped a new single with Rihanna: "This Is What You Came For." A few months after the release, a representative for Swift confirmed to Rolling Stone that she had co-written the song under a pseudonym, Nils Sjoberg.

Swift and Harris were dating at the time the song was written and when it was released, though Swift was seen days later dancing at the Met Gala with Tom Hiddleston, whom she has also been romantically linked with.

At the same time as the song's release, Swift attended Gigi Hadid's 21st birthday party. She wore a one-shoulder, black sparkly dress to the party in Los Angeles.

Taylor Swift on April 28, 2016, in Los Angeles. JB Lacroix / GC Images

While the party actually took place on April 28, it likely went into the early hours of the 29th, and most attendees posted photos the next day anyway, including model Lily Aldridge and the birthday girl herself.

April 29, 2018

On this day in 2018, Swift posted a photo of herself rehearsing for her upcoming tour. The "Reputation Stadium Tour" was the last time Swift toured, as she was forced to cancel dates promoting her 2019 album "Lover" due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Could this be an Easter egg that she's finally going on tour again? Unconfirmed, but Swift's team did say there are some "forthcoming, yet to be announced" show dates in the United Kingdom in a tweet earlier this week.