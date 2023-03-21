This couple eloped at a Taylor Swift concert: 'More fun than a courthouse'

René Hurtado, 30, sat in the audience of opening night of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour on March 17 in Glendale, Arizona with the Notes app open on her iPhone.

As Swift transitioned from one song to the next, Hurtado wrote down the setlist, waiting for a song romantic enough for her to use as her wedding song — literally.

Hurtado and her fiancé, Max Bochman, were planning to get married the following night while in the audience of a Swift concert.

After a string of stadium-ready anthems, Hurtado was relieved when she heard Swift play the telltale guitar opening of “Invisible String” off the 2020 album “Folklore.” This, a song about two people coming closer to each other their whole lives, would be the song.

Long before her wedding at a Swift concert went viral on TikTok, Hurtado knew she wanted to incorporate the singer's music into her wedding in some way.

The Swift devotee tells TODAY.com she'd been "hooked" on Swift since listening to “Teardrops on My Guitar,” a single from the singer's 2006 debut album. But her love for Swift goes deeper than simply admiring her melodies: Being close in age to Swift, Hurtado felt that they grew up together, going from high school heartbreak to committed relationships.

When Hurtado got engaged in September 2021, she told her friends she wanted to elope with her fiancé while traveling for Swift's tour. Then, one of her friends suggested an even more daring idea: Get married at a Swift concert, like a pair of Foo Fighters fans did in 2018.

“I thought that was a good idea,” Hurtado tells TODAY.com. “I felt like, why not?” The tour hadn’t been announced at the time of the conversation. But when tickets went on sale in November 2022, Hurtado was ready.

The next step, perhaps even harder than scoring tickets? Getting her attention-phobe fiancé on board with an unconventional (and highly public) wedding. At first, he balked at the idea, and so Hurtado spent a month brainstorming alternative elopements.

In December, when Hurtado approached him with a new plan, Bochman surprised her. "Immediately he was like, 'No, let's do the Taylor Swift concert.' And I was like, 'Are you sure?'" He was.

Hurtado and Bochman the night of their wedding Courtesy Rene Hurtado

The couple kept quiet about their plans, only telling their families and a few friends, who were somewhat skeptical but mostly supportive. "I think they thought it was kind of crazy. They were more stunned about it, for sure," she says.

Still, they helped the couple live out their Swiftian dreams: Hurtado’s maid of honor got ordained to officiate the ceremony.

And so, on the second night of The Eras Tour, Hurtado and Bochman stood in the front row in seats they'd spent a combined 2 thousand dollars on and waited for their cue (Swift's costume change after "All Too Well").

When she got back onstage, Swift started playing "Invisible String," and Hurtado began her walk down the makeshift aisle.

"I died because I'm walking down the aisle to 'Invisible String' and it was just so perfect," she says.

Hurtado said before this moment, only a few security guards commented on her wedding attire. Most concert-goers were wearing elaborate Swift-inspired costumes, so Hurtado's white dress and veil hardly stood out.

Once the wedding began, Hurtado says people got the hint and began playing along. As she walked down the "aisle," the attendees nearby sat down so Hurtado and Bochman could be the only ones standing. Then, during the ceremony, Hurtado looked over Bochman's shoulder and saw people watching and recording. After their kiss, the audience cheered.

The ceremony has since gone viral on TikTok, amassing nearly 5 million views. But it turns out this TikTok famous ceremony is only the prelude to another, more private one.

"We're going to have our actual wedding next year in March. So obviously we're already legally married now but we're we are still going to move forward with our real wedding day," she explains.

"We wanted to get married ahead of our wedding and we definitely figured this would be a more fun way to do it than a courthouse," Hurtado says.

Hurtado and Bochman dressed in a wedding dress and suit at the Taylor Swift concert. Courtesy Rene Hurtado

After Hurtado and Bochman were pronounced husband and wife, a member of the stage team asked if they were the couple that got married. After responding "yes," he handed them one of Swift's guitar picks.

"(Taylor) hands out picks multiple times during the show after every guitar song, but it felt like a wedding gift for sure," she says.