Taylor Swift uses Portuguese to help fan at Lisbon ‘Eras Tour’ performance

The crowd went wild in Lisbon, Portugal, when Taylor Swift proudly showed off her Portuguese several times onstage — at one point even using the language to help a fan.

In the first of two videos of from the May 24 concert posted on X by The Hollywood Reporter, the “Karma” singer, 34, wearing a shimmery silver bodysuit, smiles at the cheering crowd at Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica.

“Muito obrigada,” translated in English to “Thank you very much,” Swift tells audience members, who then cheer even louder.

After fanning herself, she adds in English, “Oh Lisbon, you’re making me feel amazing right now.”

In follow-up video of Swift performing “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived,” from her new “The Tortured Poets Department” album, the singer can be heard alerting the concert’s security team about a distressed fan near the front of the stage.

“Ayuda por favor, up front,” Swift says, translated to “Help please, up front,” pointing to someone in the crowd. Swift can be heard asking for help in Portuguese while playing piano during another portion of the show in a video posted by a concert-goer on X.

The “Anti-Hero” singer kicked off the European leg of her record-breaking “Eras Tour” earlier this month in Paris, France.

The Grammy winner performed four concerts in Paris, including, on May 12, her 87th concert since the “Eras Tour” began last year.

Swift's boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, who wears No. 87 for the Kansas City Chiefs, was in the crowd dancing alongside Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid.

That night, Swift performed the song “So High School,” also from “TTPD,” which is rumored to be about her romance with Travis Kelce. Concert-goers shared videos of Swift blowing a kiss up into the crowd where Kelce stood before launching into the tune.

Other social media videos shared by fans showed Travis Kelce pointing from his eyes to Swift while she sang, “Every time I look at you.”

The three-time Super Bowl winner later opened up to his brother, former NFL star Jason Kelce, about attending the concert, during their “New Heights” podcast released May 15.

Travis Kelce said he “had a blast at Tay’s show” and urged everyone to check out the “Eras Tour” in person. “I suggest everybody get out there and see it,” he said. “It is absolutely unbelievable. I enjoyed every bit of it.”

The pro football star, who has flown to Argentina, Australia and other locations around the world to see his girlfriend perform live, rated the Paris concert he attended the best of the many “Eras Tour” concerts he’s seen so far.

“I don’t know if they’re just getting better or if I just keep forgetting how they are,” he said.

Travis Kelce explained to “Entertainment Tonight” in April that he likes to “support” Swift when she’s on the road, even if means a globe-trotting.

“We’re both very career-driven. We both love what we do, and any chance that I can show my support to her — and knowing that she’s showing me all the support in the world throughout the season — it’s just been an amazing experience getting to know Tay,” he said.

Swift appears to share Travis Kelce’s sentiments about support. The “Lover” singer attended 13 of her boyfriend’s Chiefs games last season, including their Super Bowl victory in February 2024.