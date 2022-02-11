Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran’s new video brings back kids from ‘Everything Has Changed’ 9 years later

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift just collaborated on a new version of Sheeran’s song, “The Joker and the Queen,” and the music video features some familiar faces.

Ava Ames and Jack Lewis, the cute kids who starred in Sheeran and Swift’s 2013 music video for “Everything Has Changed," returned for this new video — now all grown up.

Swift called the reunion "nostalgic heaven." taylorswift / Instagram

“Congrats @teddysphotos!! This video makes me think of our friendship all these years,” Swift wrote in her Instagram story.

“Can’t believe Jack & Ava from the Everything Has Changed video came back and did this!! Nostalgic heaven!”

Sheeran also shared a teaser clip of the video on Instagram.

"Me and Taylor first met and wrote + recorded our first song together in 2012, ten years ago now, I’m so so honoured to have her on this song," he wrote in the caption.

"Not only is she the best singer/songwriter in the world but she’s also a very close friend, I’m very lucky to have her in my life. For the music video we got the kids from our song Everything Has Changed, all grown up and off to college now !"

In the 2013 music video for "Everything Has Changed," which was a song on Swift's 2012 album "Red," Ames and Lewis played what seemed to be adorable, elementary school-aged versions of Swift and Sheeran themselves. The video followed the kids’ sweet friendship as they rode the school bus, did craft projects, and danced together in the school gym.

In the new video, things have gotten more complicated for these childhood sweethearts, who are now college-aged. Against the melancholy lyrics of “The Joker and the Queen,” which originally appeared as a track on Sheeran’s “=” album last year, they navigate going away to separate colleges while still feeling wistful for their childhood and the connection they shared.

Lewis posted a behind-the-scenes photo of his reunion with Ames after nearly a decade.

“So excited to share the project Jack worked on last month,” reads a message on the Instagram account Lewis shares with his two brothers. “ So honored to be apart of this legacy in some small way.”

Ames, who is currently a student at Oklahoma State University, according to her Instagram profile, also shared a sweet photo of their reunion for the new music video.

“I can’t believe it’s been nine years!! I am so happy I got to be a part of the continuation of EHC!” she wrote.

Fans had plenty of emotions about the nostalgic, bittersweet sequel to the “Everything Has Changed” video.

“THIS IS SO BEAUTIFUL I’M CRYING,” one fan commented on Sheeran’s recent Instagram post.

“Full circle moment right here! Such a cute idea with the kids!” another person wrote.

“The artistic choice to get those two children back 9 years later to reprise their roles is totally genius! It’s so beautiful and emotionally heartwarming to see them grown up,” another fan commented on YouTube. “The thought and care that went into this decision is why Ed and Taylor are so successful and deservedly so.”