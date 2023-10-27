Taylor Swift drops deluxe '1989 (Taylor's Version)' with Kendrick Lamar 'Bad Blood' collab

Taylor Swift had some sweet words for Kendrick Lamar after he agreed to rerecord their blockbuster remix together.

"1989 (Taylor's Version) [Deluxe]" released Oct. 27 with the remix of "Bad Blood" that features the Grammy-winning rapper. Swift said that their collaboration inspired her.

"Watching @kendricklamar create and record his verses on the Bad Blood remix was one of the most inspiring experiences of my life," the "Eras" artist said on X, formerly Twitter.

On her tour, Swift has performed the original version of the song, but the crowd still sings a line of Lamar’s verse, she said.

"I still look back on this collaboration with so much pride and gratitude, for the ways Kendrick elevated the song and the way he treats everyone around him," she continued. "Every time the crowds on The Eras Tour would chant his line ‘you forgive, you forget, but you never let it… go!’, I smiled."

Swift has been rerecording her master records so she can own them after Scooter Braun bought Big Machine Records, the label where Swift recorded her first six albums, and became the owner of her songs.

Swift continued, thanking Lamar for taking the time to rerecord his verse on the remix, which she said was a "proud" part of her process to "reclaim and own" her music.

"The reality that Kendrick would go back in and rerecord Bad Blood so that I could reclaim and own this work I’m so proud of is surreal and bewildering to me," she said. "I’m overjoyed to say that the Bad Blood Remix (featuring Kendrick Lamar) is available everywhere on the 1989 Deluxe Edition."

The music video for "Bad Blood" featuring Kendrick Lamar released in 2014 and has amassed 1.5 billion views on YouTube. In the video, Swift and Selena Gomez are seen battling men to secure a briefcase. When the last man is down, both Swift and Gomez's character are left standing, until Gomez takes the briefcase from Swift and pushes her out the window of a skyscraper. Mariska Hargitay, Zendaya and Serayah also make cameos.

Some have speculated that the video was about Swift's longstanding feud with Katy Perry.

However, the two pop stars publicly confirmed the end of their rift in 2019 when Perry made a cameo in Swift's new music video for “You Need to Calm Down.”

Swift posted on Instagram a still photo of the two from the video shoot with the sweet caption, “A happy meal.”

Perry posted the same image of them embracing on her page, with the message, "This meal is BEEF-free.”