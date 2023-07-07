Taylor Swift changed this lyric in re-release of 'Better Than Revenge'

Taylor Swift released "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)," which is a re-record of her 2010 album "Speak Now," on July 7 and one of her songs has an important update.

The original version of 2010's "Better Than Revenge" featured the lyrics:

"She’s not a saint and she’s not what you think. She’s an actress. She’s better known for the things that she does on the mattress."

In the updated version, she sings:

"She’s not a saint and she’s not what you think. She’s an actress. He was a moth to the flame. She was holding the matches."

Swift fans — or Swifties, as they are known — seemingly detected that something would be different on this track by observing that the length of the song was three seconds different than the original.

The singer previously addressed that specific line in a 2014 interview. In an interview with The Guardian, she noted that she originally wrote the song as a teenager.

"I was 18 when I wrote that,” she said. "That’s the age you are when you think someone can actually take your boyfriend. Then you grow up and (realize) no one takes someone from you if they don’t want to leave."

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Soldier Field on June 02, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. Natasha Moustache / Getty Images

Swift is re-recording her the albums she originally released under Big Machine Records, which sold the masters to those records to Scooter Braun in 2019. (He has since sold the masters to a private equity company.)

Swift has already re-released “Fearless (Taylor's Version)” and “Red (Taylor's Version).” With the release of "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)," the albums that remain for re-recordings are her debut album "Taylor Swift," "1989" and "Reputation."

Swift first announced "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" during one of her current Eras Tour concerts back in May. In June, fans got a glimpse of one of her tracks, "Back to December (Taylor’s Version)," in a trailer for Season Two of “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” which premieres on July 14.