Ever since Taylor Swift dropped her Spotify-crashing 10th studio album “Midnights,” her devoted fans have been scouring the liner notes and listening to each track on repeat to find what might be hidden messages from the singer, from love songs like "Lavender Haze" to revenge anthems like "Karma."

Swifties have landed on a new theory: They believe the album hints at the name of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ next baby.

According to the sleuths, baby No. 4 will be named Daisy Mae/May. As for for the evidence? Fans point to a track titled “You’re on Your Own, Kid.”

Shortly after the song's first chorus, there's a line that includes the phrase ,"So long, Daisy May."

That's it. There's no related clues or any baby talk on the track. But evidently, that's all it took for fans to come to this particular conclusion.

“Calling it now Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds baby is going to be named Daisy Mae #MidnightsTaylorSwift,” one fan tweeted after listening to “Midnights.”

Another agreed, noting, “The only name I’m hearing on this new album is Daisy…is this @VancityReynolds & @blakelively new baby’s name?? #callingitnow"

“I love coming to Twitter to confirm things like — yes other people also think Daisy May/Mae is the name of Blake Lively’s baby,” yet another Swiftie wrote.

There's a reason why fans are calling it early: Swift previously embedded a "name drop" for Reynolds and Lively's unborn child in the past.

Back in the summer of 2020, when Swift surprised fans with the release of her eighth studio album “Folklore,” she included a song that mentioned a couple of characters named James and Inez, which also happens to be the names of Lively and Reynolds’ oldest daughters.

The song itself was called “Betty,” which turned out to be the name of their youngest daughter — a name Swift’s star pals had yet to reveal.

So given that the new song came a little more than a month after Lively confirmed that she's pregnant again, the speculation makes sense.

Only time will tell if Swift has really done it again. For now, it's a case of Daisy May-be/maybe not.