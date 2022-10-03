Gather 'round, Swifties!

Ahead of the release of her tenth studio album, "Midnights," Swift has been giving fans some behind-the-scenes insight into its creation.

In the latest installation of revelations about "Midnights," she revealed the name of the third track on the album, "Anti-Hero," in an Instagram post.

Although Swift herself may be a role model for many, she said that she doesn't necessarily see that same sentiment reflected in herself — and that's what "Anti-Hero" is about.

"I don't think I've really delved this far into my insecurities in this detail before," Swift said in the Instagram video.

Swift is no stranger to being transparent with fans about her struggles, including disordered eating and feelings of grief and loss. She said that "Anti-Hero" will be a "guided tour" through all of those insecurities.

"I struggle a lot with the idea that my life has become unmanageably sized and not to sound too dark, but I struggle with the idea of not feeling like a person. This song is a real guided tour throughout all the things I tend to hate about myself," she said.

What we know so far about 'Midnights aside from the 3rd track, 'Anti-Hero'

In case you missed it, our cryptic pop queen has been revealing track names for "Midnights" since Sept. 21, one month from the album's release date of Oct. 21.

In her TikTok series, "Midnights Mayhem with Me," Swift sits very coyly in a room with a brown velvet backdrop and a bingo wheel that contains 13 balls, numbered 1 through 13.

One video at a time, Swift draws one ball randomly and announces the track name in correlation to the number. "I'm leaving it up to fate to announce the track numbers," she says in the first installation of the series.

Here are the track names on "Midnights" she's revealed so far:

2 - "Maroon"

3 - "Anti-Hero"

6 - "Midnight Rain"

7 - "Question...?"

8 - "Vigilante Sh-t"

13 - "Mastermind"

Fans can choose from one of three distinct vinyl covers of "Midnights" when purchasing. store.taylorswift.com

Swift stressed in Episode 1 that the series is not meant to "deny" that she is cryptic, but "defy" that by sharing information. Of course, fans are still theorizing if there are any easter eggs or hidden messages within these videos.

And can you blame them after Miss Swift not only dropped one but two surprise albums ("Folklore" and "Evermore") within the span of a mere few months?

For instance, in the six episodes she posted so far, she is holding a red telephone when announcing the track name. In some videos, the telephone is upside down, and in some, right side up.

"UPSIDE DOWN TELEPHONE AGAIN!???" one user commented.

Even the verified account for the Empire State Building commented: "WHAT DOES THE UPSIDE TELEPHONE MEANNNNN"

So even though Swift told her fans not to speculate ... they are definitely speculating!

So far, "Anti-Hero" is the only track Swift has given any context to, making this a first in the promo for the album.

Fans can now pre-order the album, which is available in four formats: a vinyl edition for $29.99, a CD for $12.99, a cassette for $17.99 and a digital album for $11.99.

There will also be three special edition covers for the vinyl albums. Target’s special edition of the“Midnights” CD will feature three bonus tracks. Target will also sell an exclusive lavender edition of the vinyl album.