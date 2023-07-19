Taylor Lautner on his backflip at Taylor Swift’s concert: ‘I think I panicked’

Taylor Lautner didn’t intend to do a backflip when he stepped onstage at the Taylor Swift concert, but he couldn’t help it.

The “Twilight” star surprised the crowd during Swift’s "Eras Tour" stop in Kansas City earlier this month and made a big entrance by showing off his acrobatic skills. The actor, however, explained on his and wife Tay Lautner’s “The Squeeze” podcast that he performed a backflip because he was nervous.

Lautner joined Swift, Presley Cash and Joey King at Swift's show in Kansas City earlier this month. John Shearer / Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana

The couple shared how Taylor Lautner is known for doing flips when he takes the stage at his good friend country singer Kane Brown’s shows. But this time, he didn't want to do the same thing.

“All I got to do is walk out on the stage and just say, ‘Hi,’” the actor said during the July 19 episode. But that wasn’t the case as he walked through the door and did a flip.

“I’m filming, he starts to do his round off and I literally go, ‘Oh no,’” his wife said, with the actor adding, “Yeah, you hear her say it in the video."

The flip was not planned. “It wasn’t, at all,” the “Abduction” star said. “What happened is I walked through the door, I waved to the crowd and then I started walking. I probably took, like, four or five steps and I looked down at where Taylor, Joey (King) and Presley (Cash) were standing, and this runway in her show takes up 70% of the football field.”

“I think I panicked,” he said. “I think I was imagining me having to walk that far and just, I got nervous and for some odd reason my brain gets nervous and freaks out about having to walk, so ...”

His wife then chimed in, saying, “So what’s the next best option to walking?” to which he replied, “Flipping.”At the end of the day, Taylor Lautner said he did not regret it.

The two Taylors and former couple embracing at her concert. John Shearer/TAS23 / Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana

Taylor Lautner, who is also Swift’s ex-boyfriend, appears in the music video for her song “I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault).”

The video also includes Lautner showing off his moves as he and King break into a vault to help Swift take back her 2010 album, “Speak Now.”

Fans were so excited to see the former couple reunite and remain friendly.

Back in May, Taylor Lautner shared his thoughts to TODAY.com on Swift re-releasing her album, which includes a song rumored to be about him, “Back to December.”

“I think it’s a great album. Yeah, I feel safe,” he said, adding, “Praying for John.” The actor was referring to John Mayer, who is said to be the subject of “Dear John.”

Mayor has previously said he was "humiliated" by the track.

As for Taylor Lautner, he shared a handful of photos with Swift and his wife, who is also a major Swiftie, after the Kansas City concert.

"Secrets out! Tonight was wild," Taylor Lautner captioned his Instagram post.