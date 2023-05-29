During the Foo Fighters' second concert on their latest tour on Friday, May 26, frontman Dave Grohl called "one of his favorite drummers in the world" to the stage: Shane Hawkins, the son of late band member Taylor Hawkins.

Taylor Hawkins died at 50 while on tour with the Foo Fighters in 2022, and earlier this month, the band introduced musician Josh Freese as their new drummer. However, Shane's appearance at this particular concert is poignant: The Foo Fighters dropped out as headliners of last year's Boston Calling festival following Hawkins' death, and now they're back this year with Shane.

Footage from the concert taken by fans shows the teen walking on stage and sitting behind the drums in a red shirt.

"(Shane) just told me, 'Hey, say something, I gotta fix the snare,'" Grohl laughed as Shane got settled in.

As Shane adjusted the drums, Grohl spoke to the crowd about previous sets, saying they missed The National and noticed the crowd going "absolutely f---ing bonkers” over Niall Horan.

“How’s it going there, Shane?” Grohl teased Shane as time went on. “Oh my God, there is a curfew, Shane!"

With that, Shane launched into the song. Grohl tried to get in a sentence — “This is an old song from our first record and when we played—" but was cut off by the sound of "I'll Stick Around."

When the song ended, Grohl had the audience clap for Shane. "Thank you, Shane ... Give him a big f------ round of applause. He's a bad--- out there," he said.

This isn't the first time Shane has taken the stage in his dad's band. Last year, performed "My Hero" at a Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in 2022. Grohl said, " I don't think I've ever seen hit the drums as hard as this person."

Grohl also introduced young Shane to the stage in 2012 in a resurfaced concert video, calling him the "best drummer" in the arena.

"When your dad's too old to play in the Foo Fighters, you can join the band," Grohl said at the time.

While introducing "Cold Day in the Sun" during the Boston concert May 26, a song Grohl regularly sang with Hawkins, Grohl spoke about the loss more overtly.

"Our band is truly like a family. Because we've been together so long, we truly love each other. Tonight, all of our families are here. We have to do this together," he said, per a video recorded by an attendee.

Grohl acknowledged singing the song without Hawkins was difficult.

“I’m gonna do it for Taylor’s family, and I’m gonna do it for Taylor, because we used to sing this one together,” he said in the clip.