SZA announces release date of long-awaited sophomore album

SZA is back with new music and a release date for her much-anticipated second album.

While performing as this weekend's musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” for the third time, SZA announced that "S.O.S." will be released on Friday, Dec. 9. It will be the singer’s first album in over five years.

The 33-year-old further confirmed the December release date on social media, sharing a video montage of herself while her new song "Blind" plays in the background.

The announcement comes after SZA released her single "Shirt" on Oct. 28. The R&B artist last released an album in 2017, when Grammy-nominated "Ctrl" debuted, accompanied by a deluxe edition with seven more songs in 2022.

Though she hasn't released an album in years, SZA has kept busy. She won her first Grammy Award earlier this year. In April, Doja Cat and SZA took home the award for best pop duo/group performance for their duet “Kiss Me More.”

While managing to garner 14 Grammy nominations since 2018, she's performed with notable artists on songs like "Beautiful," "The Other Side" and "All the Stars" for the "Blank Panther" movie. A number of SZA’s singles, including “I Hate U” and “Good Days,” have also gone viral on social media.

SZA wasn't the only one with big news Saturday night, however.

Keke Palmer, who hosted "SNL" for the first time on Saturday, Dec. 4, confirmed in her opening monologue that the recent rumors surrounding her pregnancy were true.

“There are people in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I want to set the record straight,” she said. “I am.”

The 29-year-old then opened her brown trench coat to proudly reveal her baby bump, prominently displaying her pregnant belly below a tied-up button down top.

“I am so excited, guys. I want to be a mom. Even though some people feel a little bit weird about me having a baby because I’m a ‘child actor.’ Look: I’m 29, I’m grown, I have sex, I owned a home, I stormed the capitol on January 6 — you know, things adults do,” she joked.

“Y’all know I’m the same person I’ve always been,” she said.