Fans react to Summer Walker’s face tattoo of her new boyfriend’s name

Summer Walker and her new boyfriend, LVRD Pharaoh, are getting serious — enough to mark their relationship in permanent ink.

On Monday, Walker revealed that she and her beau got matching face tattoos of each other's names. The "Come Thru" singer showed off their new ink when she shared a video montage with photos of them together on Instagram.

"🖤Bestfriend," Walker captioned the post.

Walker's fans appeared to be divided in the comments. Some expressed their frustration with the "Falling" singer. "GIRL, YOU DONE LOST YOUR MIND LITERALLY," one person wrote, and another said, "Summer, you're doing too much now." A third added, "Summer, I love you, but this ain't it sis... you haven't even healed from the last relationship 😬😫😣," likely referencing her on-off relationship with producer London on da Track.

Others were supportive of the R&B artist, who was nominated for a 2020 BET Award. "So happy for the both of you! Best friends💙❤️ Love wins ❤️❤️❤️," one fan commented. Another said, "🔥🔥🔥 I see love is in the air ❤️❤️❤️🙃."

A few of her fans mentioned that their love story could make good fodder for her next album. "Next album is going to hit different," one person wrote.

Walker joins a long list of celebrities who have taken the plunge and gotten face tattoos. In February 2020, Cindy Crawford's son, Presley Gerber, revealed he got the word “MISUNDERSTOOD” tattooed underneath his right eye in all caps. In that same month, Amanda Bynes showed off her new ink: a heart on her left cheek.

Walker's tattoo, however, is an ode to her boyfriend. In August 2021, she revealed that they were dating during an Instagram Live and two months later, LVRD Pharaoh shared an Instagram photo of them together and captioned it, "Relationship Advice: Marry Your Bestfriend 🤞🏽👅🖤."

Walker used to be in a relationship with producer London on Da Track with whom she shares a daughter, but they split in the summer of 2021.