Sum 41 announce split: ‘We are excited for what the future will bring for each of us’

Long-running Canadian pop-punk act Sum 41 have announced that they are splitting up after 27 years together, with their forthcoming album, their ninth studio effort, to be their last.

“‘Being in Sum 41 since 1996 brought us some of the best moments of our lives,” the band wrote in a social-media message on Monday. “We are forever grateful to our fans both old and new, who have supported us in every way. It is hard to articulate the love and respect we have for all of you and we wanted you to hear this from us first.

“Sum 41 will be disbanding,” it continues. “We will still be finishing all of our current tour dates this year, and we’re looking forward to releasing our final album ‘Heaven :x: Hell,’ along with a final worldwide headlining tour to celebrate. Details will be announced as soon as we have them.

“For now, we look forward to seeing all of you skumfuks on the road and are excited for what the future will bring for each of us.”

The band, currently comprised of frontman Deryck Whibley, Dave Baksh, Jason McCaslin, Tom Thacker and Frank Zummo, began as a NOFX cover band in 1996; only Whibley remains from the original lineup, which has changed over the years.

The group signed with Island Records in 1999 and released their debut EP, “Half Hour of Power,” the following year. Their debut album, “All Killer No Filler,” was released in May of 2001 and featured such hits as “Fat Lip,” “Motivation” and “In Too Deep.” The album ultimately was certified platinum on the U.S. and U.K., and three-times platinum in Canada.

The hard-touring band enjoyed a hot streak throughout the 2000s with albums like “Does This Look Infected?,” “Chuck” and “Underclass Hero” all going gold or platinum in multiple countries, and dipped into a steady level of legacy success in the years since, with their albums all charting well in Canada and other territories.

The members have explored solo projects as well, with Whibley notably producing a pair of songs in 2006 for Avril Lavigne, to whom he was married for four years, among other acts.