Stevie Nicks honors 'best friend in the whole world' Christine McVie after her death

Stevie Nicks is paying tribute to her “best friend in the whole world” and Fleetwood Mac bandmate, Christine McVie, after her death.

The Fleetwood Mac singer/songwriter and keyboardist died on Nov. 30 at the age of 79. Nicks posted a handwritten letter dedicated to her bandmate, along with a touching photo of the two.

“A few hours ago I was told that my best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975, had passed away. I didn’t even know she was ill until late Saturday night,” she wrote. “I wanted to be in London; I wanted to get to London — but we were told to wait. So, since Saturday, one song has been swirling around in my head, over and over and over.”

Nicks wrote that she thought she “might possibly get to sing it to her, and so, I’m singing it to her now. I always knew I would need these words one day.”

Nicks went on to write out the lyrics to the song “Hallelujah” by the group Haim, which tells the story of a person whose best friend has died.

The singer concluded her message by writing, “See you on the other side, my love. Don’t forget me. Always, Stevie.”

Christine McVie and Stevie Nicks pose for a portrait in Los Angeles in 1987. Aaron Rapoport/Corbis / Getty Images

Haim replied to Nicks, writing, “rip beautiful songbird ❤️❤️❤️❤️we love u stevie.”

A number of other celebrities and followers went on to send their condolences, along with Leann Rimes who commented, “I’m so sorry, stevie… love you. sending your heart much comfort.”

McVie's representative, as well as Fleetwood Mac confirmed her death on Wednesday, both writing statements on their social media.

“There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure,” the band wrote on Facebook. “She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life.”

“We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed,” the statement continued.

Christine McVie and Stevie Nicks perform at The Omni Coliseum in Atlanta on June 1, 1977. Rick Diamond / Getty Images

Mick Fleetwood also personally honored McVie, writing on Instagram, “This is a day where my dear sweet Friend Christine McVie has taken to flight.. and left us earthbound folks to listen with bated breath to the sounds of that ‘song bird’... reminding one and all that love is all around us to reach for and touch in this precious life that is gifted to us.”

“Part of my heart has flown away today.. I will miss everything about you Christine McVie. Memories abound.. They fly to me,” he added.

After touring with Chicken Shack in the '60s, McVie married Fleetwood Mac bassist John McVie in 1968. She would go on to work with her husband and his band, including 1968’s “Mr. Wonderful,” before officially joining Fleetwood Mac in 1970. She and John McVie divorced in 1976.

McVie was known for singing on hit Fleetwood Mac songs like “Don’t Stop,” “Everywhere” and “You Make Loving Fun.”

She last toured with Fleetwood Mac in 2019.