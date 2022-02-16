Stevie Nicks gave Katy Perry advice about rivalries — and it’s a lesson for us all

It’s hard not to compare yourself to others when you work in a competitive industry, but Stevie Nicks has no time for rivalries.

The Fleetwood Mac singer recently spoke to The New Yorker and recalled a conversation she had with Katy Perry around 10 years ago during which the "Firework" singer asked Nicks who her rivals are in the music industry.

"And I said, 'I don’t have rivals.' And her big blue eyes got bigger and bluer. And I said, 'No, Katy, I don’t, and neither do you. You are Katy Perry, you’re who you are, you do what you do and you’re great at it. I’m Stevie Nicks, I do what I do and I’m great at it. We don’t have rivals. That’s just ridiculous,'" Nicks shared.

Perry then explained what she meant by the term "rivals."

"And she said, 'Well, there’s, like, the Taylor Swift army and there’s, like, the Katy army and there’s like—' And I was, like, 'That’s just bull----. You have to just walk away from that. Don’t carry that around in your mind because then they’re winning this game,'" Nicks said.

During Wednesday's episode of TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager weighed in on Nicks' sage advice.

"Probably earlier on in all careers, you have to be chasing something. And you don't really know what that is, but you're chasing something like, 'Wait, maybe that person has it figured out,'" Hoda said.

Jenna agreed and said the term "rivalry" is a pretty strong word.

"It's like maybe competition — friendly competition — or somebody that you admire and you just think, 'OK, if I work that way I could be her too,'" she said.

Hoda then recalled that when she started off in the news business, people around her tried to compare her to other female anchors, and asked her to change her hair or her voice to mimic other successful professionals.

"Everyone was trying to be 'what was working' and really in reality what's working is you," she said.

Jenna echoed Hoda's sentiments and said that social media makes it easier than ever to compare yourself to others and try to be someone you're not. She went on to share a story about how she was recently crafting with her daughter Mila, 8, and got a bit anxious when there were supplies all over the place.

"You look on social media and you see, 'Oh, wow, this mom really does the DIY thing great,'" she explained.

Jenna, a self-proclaimed “clean freak,” hates clutter but Mila told her she actually prefers when everything is spread out so she can craft freely.

"And I'm like, you know what? Good. I don't need to compare myself to DIY Dolly; I'm myself," she said.

Hoda supported her co-host and said, "You are yourself and you’re unique. You’re Jenna Bush Hager."

"I don't need to be the perfect mom and none of us do!" Jenna said.