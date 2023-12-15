The TODAY anchors reveal their Spotify Christmas playlists

Looking for some new holiday tunes? The TODAY anchors have you covered.

TODAY anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, Craig Melvin, Carson Daly, Sheinelle Jones, Dylan Dreyer and Jenna Bush Hager created their own holiday playlists on Spotify, meaning you're sure to find new gems amongst the classics across their eight handcrafted playlists.

Check out all of their recommendations for rocking around the Christmas tree below, and visit TODAY's profile on Spotify.

Savannah Guthrie

Savannah's playlist is the longest of the bunch, and features a mix of old and new favorites with songs from Ariana Grande to Bon Jovi (plus two songs by Celine Dion).

Hoda Kotb

Of course Hoda's first track is her holiday song she created with TODAY's own Jenna Bush Hager, "Carefree Christmas." Hoda completed her playlist with selections from Jackson 5, Frank Sinatra, Donny Hathaway and more.

Al Roker

Al picked out all the classics for his playlist — you just can't go wrong with "All I Want for Christmas Is You" and "Linus and Lucy."

Craig Melvin

Craig starts his playlist with his favorite Christmas song, "Silent Night" by The Temptations. His second favorite, Donny Hathaway's "This Christmas," comes in at No. 3 on his playlist, and he rounds it out with a pick from Boys II Men.

Carson Daly

TODAY's resident musical expert Carson Daly picked 13 songs for his playlist, which features many holiday classics covered by current and former coaches on "The Voice," like Blake Shelton, Reba McEntire, CeeLo Green and more.

Sheinelle Jones

For those participating in Whamageddon: avoid Sheinelle's playlist. But picks from Faith Hill, Whitney Houston and more make hers pretty irresistible.

Dylan Dreyer

Dylan topped her playlist with her own favorite holiday song, "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" by U2, while tracks from Bruce Springsteen, Mavis Staples and Run-DMC follow.

Jenna Bush Hager

Jenna also gave some love to "Carefree Christmas," her holiday duet with Hoda, as well as picking out favorites from Justin Bieber, Carrie Underwood, Madonna and The Pogues, whose frontman, Shane MacGowan, died at 65 last month.