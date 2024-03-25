Are the Spice Girls reuniting for a tour? Mel B had an interesting reaction on Hoda & Jenna

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

We'll tell you want we really want: a Spice Girls reunion!

The iconic ‘90s girl group hasn’t performed together with all five members since 2012, but Melanie Brown, known to fans as Mel B, hinted that they’re working on something “very good” while appearing on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on March 25.

When asked what’s in the works for the Spice Girls, Brown, who was appearing on the show to discuss the expanded edition of her bestselling memoir, “Brutally Honest,” responded, “This is going to be really good and the fans are going to be really happy about it,” without elaborating further.

Mel B told Hoda and Jenna that the five Spice Girls members are working on "something," without saying what that "something" is. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

However, when host Jenna Bush Hager asked if fans will be able to catch the Spice Girls on a reunion tour, Brown paused and said, “Oh, I’m going to get in trouble. I'm not saying anything. OK, bye!” before walking out to laughter from Jenna and Hoda Kotb.

Read on for more about the Spice Girls and what else Brown has said about a reunion.

When did the Spice Girls last perform together?

The Spice Girls last set out on tour as a four-person group in 2019, without Victoria Beckham. The last time the original five — Brown, Beckham, Geri Halliwell, Melanie Chisholm and Emma Bunton — performed together was for the 2012 Olympics in London.

The quintet released a throwback video in March 2023, marking the 25-year anniversary of their hit “Stop.”

For the 3 1/2-minute song, the five stood directly next to one another and performed full choreography. Each one was dressed in a different outfit, likely resembling their former monikers: Scary Spice, Posh Spice, Ginger Spice, Sporty Spice and Baby Spice.

What else have the Spice Girls said about the reunion?

In a March interview on the British talk show “Loose Women,” Brown said the group was “definitely doing something.”

“I’m probably going to get told off (for saying the update), but I’ve said it. There you go,” she continued. “I’m in trouble now.”

Appearing on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna in January, Brown confirmed that fans can expect a reunion from all five original members.

In the interview with Hoda and Jenna, Brown wouldn’t give too many details about the pop group’s upcoming project, but teased it as the “gift that keeps on giving.”

Speaking with Sky News in May 2023, Brown addressed the idea of another Spice Girls tour, telling the outlet, “There will be — if I’ve got anything to do with it.”

Brown also shared on her January appearance on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna that the Spice Girls were newly available on British stamps, which had never been done before for a female pop group.

“It is massive for the Royal Mail. Usually it’s the queen and the king. Now, we’ve got Spice Girls, a girl group, on there, which doesn’t quite seem to make sense but it does to us,” she said with a laugh.