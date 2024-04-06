Melanie Brown, a.k.a Mel B, says she was kicked out of the Spice Girls WhatsApp group chat — and she's doing her best to prevent it from happening again.

During an April 4 appearance on the U.K. talk show "This Morning," Brown shared that she sometimes gets kicked out of the group's chat because she spills secrets.

“I heard you got kicked out of the WhatsApp group,” host Alison Hammond asked Brown on the show.

“Yeah, that always happens to me,” the "Stop" singer replied. “Yeah. Because I say things. I get so excited when it comes to Spice Girls, because it is 30 years and we’ve got a lot to celebrate: The fact that we’re all still healthy and living life and all talking still. it's nice, so I can’t say anything else to get myself kicked out."

While she didn't specify what kind of "things" she's gotten in trouble for saying, Brown has been dropping hints about a possible Spice Girls reunion over the years.

The Spice Girls perform at the Brit Awards in London on Feb. 24, 1997. Kieran Doherty

The last time all five members of the girl group performed together was at the 2012 Olympics in London.

During a January appearance on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, Brown was asked about the group's upcoming projects, and she confirmed that fans can expect a reunion from all five original members — Brown, Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell, Melanie Chisholm and Emma Bunton — sometime in the future.

Then in March, she told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager that the Spice Girls are working on something “very good."

However, when Hoda and Jenna asked for more details, Brown kept her response short and said, “This is going to be really good and the fans are going to be really happy about it."

Later on in the interview, Jenna asked if it's possible the Spice Girls might go on a reunion tour. That's when Brown said, “Oh, I’m going to get in trouble. I’m not saying anything. OK, bye!”