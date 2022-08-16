Solange Knowles is composing music for the New York City Ballet

Solange Knowles can add another creative talent to her already impressive resume — the pop star is composing music for the New York City Ballet.

The company announced on Monday that the "multi-hyphenate recording artist" has composed a ballet score that will premiere at its annual Fall Fashion Gala at Lincoln Center on Sept. 28.

The following day, the "Cranes In the Sky" singer, 36, confirmed the news in a tweet, writing, "Very excited to announce I’ve composed an original score for the New York City Ballet. Choreography by Gianna Reisen, score performed by the City Ballet Orchestra + soloist from my ensemble."

According to the New York Times, the score will be performed by a chamber ensemble consisting of some of Knowles' musical collaborators as well as members of the City Ballet orchestra.

Knowles, who got her start as a backup dancer for her older sister Beyoncé's hit-making R&B trio Destiny's Child, has been churning out her own inventive pop and R&B music for two decades.

Along the way, she impressed fans with her versatility, showing off her creative skills in fashion and film projects while also delving into choreography and the visual arts.

Speaking of Beyoncé, Knowles was among the 29 iconic Black female artists the singer honored on her recent "Break My Soul" remix. And talk about keeping good company — Diana Ross, Aretha Franklin, Nina Simone, Janet Jackson and former Destiny’s Child members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams are also name-checked in the song.

Meanwhile, the duo's mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson, frequently pays tribute to both her Grammy-winning daughters on social media, even noting how Beyoncé's oldest child, Blue Ivy, inherited their legendary dance moves.

In January 2021, Knowles-Lawson posted a cute video on Instagram of Blue Ivy strutting her stuff in a dance class. In her caption, the proud grandma gushed that her moves looked familiar.

"This is Blue but I swear it looks like Solange dancing at this age ❤️,” she wrote.