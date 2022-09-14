R&B singer Jesse Powell has died at 51

R&B singer Jesse Powell died at age 51, his family said in a statement on Tuesday.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother and uncle Jesse Powell," his sister Tamara Powell said in a statement from his family shared on Instagram. "He passed away peacefully in his Los Angeles home."

Powell's family asked for privacy as they "mourn this tremendous loss and celebrate his everlasting legacy."

A cause of death for the singer has not been released.

Powell's family remembered him as a person who loved music and his fans. "We want you all to know that you meant the world to him," his family said.

Tamara Powell shared an additional video of her brother performing onstage.

"Aside from being one of the best R&B male vocalists out there, you were the best big brother ever. I loved you so much," she wrote in the caption.

"We absolutely adored you 'Jet' & our family will not be the same without you," she continued.

NBC News reports Powell was born in Gary, Indiana, in 1971, though his family later moved to Los Angeles to support Powell and his sisters' music careers.

Powell is best known for his hit "You," which was featured on his debut album released in 1996. “You” has nearly 13 million streams on Spotify and 24 million views on YouTube.

His second record, "Bout It," was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America in 1999. He released two more albums in 2001 and 2003, respectively.