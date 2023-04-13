Simu Liu turns a rap classic into a country anthem ... and now we want a whole album

Simu Liu was in da club ... in Nashville.

During an upcoming episode of "That’s My Jam,” a musical game show hosted by Jimmy Fallon, the Marvel actor is challenged to sing rapper 50 Cent’s famous “In Da Club” rap in the style of a country song.

The result sounded like something straight out of the country music capitol (with a twist).

In an exclusive clip of the performance given to TODAY, Liu initially seems nervous to sing at all, let alone as part of the show's “Musical Genre Challenge."

"In this challenge, you're going to get a song title in a completely different musical genre. Then, you're going to have to sing that song in that style," Fallon says, explaining the segment.

Liu looks around in wonder after his song and genre end up being "In Da Club" by 50 Cent and "bro country," respectively.

"You guys realize I'm the only non-professional musician here, right?" the actor asks the crowd, referring to Chloe x Halle and Adam Lambert who are on stage with him. "As long as it's clear."

The 33-year-old actor rose to fame in the 2021 Marvel movie "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings."

After acknowledging his nerves, Liu swiftly gets his game face on. He walks up to the mic and says, "All right, y'all, let's take it to Nashville real quick."

In the background, the sounds of country music are unmistakeable. Liu begins to sing, "Go shawty / It's your birthday / We gone party like it's your birthday," adding a twang on each word.

Who could resist singing along to Simu Liu's version of "In Da Club"? The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

By the time he sings, "Find me in the club / Bottle full of bub / I got what you need if you need to feel a bug," the crowd is waving their hands.

As Liu gets more into the song, Host Jimmy Fallon, Chloe x Halle and Lambert basically become Liu's backup dancers as they dance along. The crowd follows their lead.

The full episode of Liu on "That's My Jam" airs Monday, April 17 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.