Simon Cowell stopped a singer mid-audition on 'AGT' — only to 'love' the second take

Simon Cowell interrupted an "America's Got Talent" audition mid-performance because he didn't like the song — and the audience didn't like his abrupt stoppage.

On Tuesday night's episode, soul singer Cakra Khan auditioned for "AGT" with "Make It Rain" by Ed Sheeran. But the notoriously critical judge made disapproving faces after each line the 31-year-old sang.

Cowell then held up his hand, signaling for Khan to stop singing. The other judges looked surprised, while the audience immediately booed.

"I think you have a great voice," Cowell said. "I didn’t like the track, though. Did you bring another song with you?"

Khan said yes, before launching into a cover of “No Woman, No Cry” by Bob Marley, a song he said his father used to play for him before school.

Throughout the song, Cowell's face was about the same as before. Khan asked people to sing along if they knew the words, bringing the audience to its feet. He received a standing ovation from the crowd — and the judges — following the stirring performance.

"You have a very unique, very sexy, very raspy voice," Heidi Klum said, and then asked the million dollar question: "What did you think, Simon?"

Cowell explained why he felt the second song was a better fit for Khan

"It's so rare to hear voices like that," Cowell said. "The second song, and getting to know you, makes you more interesting.

"It makes me feel like you're more of an artist. I absolutely love your voice. Love it," he said.

Khan received four "yes" votes from the judges and was passed onto the second round.