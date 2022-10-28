How Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney lost almost 50 pounds in 5 months

Shay Mooney feels like a new man.

On his Instagram Stories, the Dan + Shay singer revealed that he lost almost 50 pounds in five months after he made a drastic life change.

"Thank you guys so much for all your kind words about me looking healthy," he wrote. "Really means a lot. Been a little over 5 months I believe and I'm down almost 50lbs. For those asking: Eating clean/not drinking alcohol and walking 7 miles a day. And some weights. That's it! I completely changed my lifestyle and I've never felt better physically, mentally, and spiritually."

Shay Mooney revealed how he lost weight on his Instagram page. shaymooney via Instagram

Mooney also shared some photos of himself looking noticeably slimmer while standing next to his son. He captioned them, "Life gets better everyday. ❤️."

In the comments section, country singer Morgan Wallen wrote, "Man done got skinny on em!!!" and Mooney replied, "😂 Tryna catch up with you!"

Mooney shares his two kids, Ames, 2, and Asher, 5, with his wife, Hannah Billingsley.

In August, he celebrated their six-year wedding anniversary when he posted some black-and-white photos from their wedding day.

"6 years baby 😍 Don’t know how you’ve put up with me for this long, but I’m sure glad you do," Mooney wrote. "I love you so much Hannah Love. Here’s to the next 50 ❤️."

A few days later, Mooney confirmed that he was expecting his third child, a baby boy, with Billingsley. The "Tequila" singer posted a short clip of Billingsley asking their kids how they felt about them having a little brother.

“Do you remember when mommy told you they were going to call us this week and tell us if we’re having a boy or girl?" Billingsley told Asher in the clip. "Do you think you’re going to have a baby brother or a baby sister?”

Asher answered that he wanted a baby sister, so Billingsley told him that “God knows what we need and God decided you needed another baby brother because you’re such a good big brother to Amesy.”

Related: