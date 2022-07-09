Shawn Mendes is taking some time to focus on his mental health.

The 23-year-old singer announced on Friday that he has decided to postpone his upcoming concerts after hitting “a breaking point.”

“This breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I’m going to have to postpone the next three weeks of shows through Uncasville, CT until further notice,” Mendes shared in an Instagram post. “I’ve been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it’s always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family.”

He added that after a few years off the road, “I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I’ve hit a breaking point.”

Mendes continued, “After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost.”

“As soon as there are more updates I promise I will let you know. Love you guys,” the “It’ll Be Okay” crooner concluded.

The comments section in Mendes’ post is filled with supportive messages from friends and followers.

This isn’t the first time the Canadian artist has been open about his mental health and feelings. In April, he posted a lengthy message on Twitter sharing that he often asks himself “what it is that I should be doing with my life.”

“What I always hear in return is ‘to tell the truth, to be the truth,’ I feel like that’s a hard thing to do though,” Mendes expressed, adding that he’s “afraid that if people know and see the truth they might think less of me.”

“In those moments of feeling low I either put on a show or hide. The truth, in current form is a 23 year old who constantly feels like he’s either flying or drowning. Maybe that’s just what it is to be in your 20’s idk, or maybe that’s just me,” he candidly wrote before also noting that he’s OK.

In a follow-up tweet, he reassured his fans that he was well, tweeting, “im honestly so okay! i just wanna communicate with you guys in a real honest way. so i just typed i big old note out for you lol.”

Mendes kicked off his Wonder Tour in Portland, Oregon, on June 27. It is scheduled to run until Oct. 26, ending in Newark, New Jersey. He also has a European leg of the tour, which is set to begin on May 31, 2023.

Along with his tour, Mendes was working with tour sponsor Disney+ to grant wishes to patients by visiting select children’s hospitals in the U.S.

Additionally, the singer — with his Shawn Mendes Foundation — was “giving wonder grants to youth changemakers in every market in North America & donating $1 per ticket to support these programs,” he shared on Instagram on Thursday.