Shania Twain to receive Music Icon award at 2022 People's Choice Awards

Country-pop hitmaker Shania Twain is set to receive a huge honor at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards.

As TODAY announced Friday, Nov. 18, the Canadian singer-songwriter will get the coveted Music Icon award.

“I’m so incredibly honored to be named ‘Music Icon,’” the 57-year-old performer said in a press release about the upcoming accolade.

And since the People’s Choice Awards has the rare distinction among entertainment honors of being selected by fans, Twain also took the opportunity to rave about the support she’s received from her own devoted listeners.

“I have some of the greatest fans in the world,” she continued. "They have supported me since the early days, and it’s their love and passion that keeps me going.”

When the country pop icon appears at the People’s Choice Awards, she won’t just be there to take her trophy. She’ll also take the stage to perform a medley of both her greatest hits and her latest single, “Waking Up Dreaming” — a track from her yet-to-be released album “Queen of Me.”

The performance will give fans a taste of what's to come when Twain hits the road for her Queen of Me tour in April of 2023.

Twain's sixth studio album, "Queen of Me," is set to be released on February 3, 2023. Louie Banks

“I’m thrilled to go back on tour and bring my new music and fan favorites to them, and what better way to start than at the ‘People’s Choice Awards!’” Twain said.

The "That Don't Impress Me Much" singer's performance at the People's Choice Awards will mark her first return to the PCAs stage since she won Favorite Country Female Singer in 2005.

Speaking on behalf of the PCAs, Cassandra Tyron, senior vice president of Entertainment Live Events at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, noted the important impact Twain has had on the music industry.

“Shania has paved the way for many multi-genre artists throughout her impressive career as the ‘Queen of Country Pop,’” she explained in the press release. “Her music has withstood the test of time and her fans have multiplied over the years. We are delighted to honor her with this award, and can’t wait to see her perform some of her greatest hits.”

The 2022 People’s Choice Awards will be held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, and will air on NBC and E! on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.