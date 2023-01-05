Shania Twain on performing with Harry Styles: 'One of the highlights of my career'

Fans of Shania Twain were treated to a full morning with the country music legend after TODAY hosted the singer in advance of her upcoming album "Queen Of Me."

Along with joining Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie in a dance to her latest single, "Giddy Up," Twain talked about the fashion trends she's inspired over the years and even cooked up a batch of vegetarian mushroom bolognese with chef Éric Ripert.

In a sit-down interview with TODAY.com, the five-time Grammy winner talks about the latest chapter in her record-breaking career and how she feels about going back out on the road after a five-year hiatus.

"I'm excited to reunite with the people, share my new music. I can't wait to do that," Twain says of her “Queen Of Me” tour, which kicks off in April.

"I'm looking forward to the rehearsals and working on how to make those songs come to life, so there's a new fresh energy to the whole experience," she tells TODAY.com.

The singer, 57, has been popping up in the news recently and made headlines after posing topless for the cover of her single "Waking Up Dreaming" in December.

She made the decision to go nude in an effort to feel empowered, self-confident and more comfortable in her skin, Twain told Hoda while on TODAY.

"It's time to start loving myself in my own skin and really embracing that and not be embarrassed or shy of it and this is who I am," Twain said.

She also made headlines at the 2022 People's Choice Awards after Twain cheekily switched up the lyrics of her hit song "That Don't Impress Me Much," swapping Brad Pitt's name for Ryan Reynolds, who was sitting in the audience.

Performing with Harry Styles at Coachella

Twain sent fans into full overdrive last April when she joined Harry Styles onstage at Coachella to perform two of her biggest hits, "Man! I Feel Like A Woman!" and "You're Still The One" with the pop singer.

Calling it "one of the highlights of my career," Twain explains how a backstage meeting after one of Styles' shows led to the iconic performance.

"He was just really on his way up when I first met him," she says.

Referring to Styles as "sweet," Twain says the singer told her that he became a fan after listening to her music with his mom while growing up. "'I love (my mom) for that, because I love your music,'" Styles said to Twain.

Then he asked a favor. His mother's birthday was coming up and would Twain be willing to give her a call in honor of the occasion?

Twain agreed. The pair began exchanging texts and became friends.

"We stayed in touch ever since and then he invited me to the Coachella performance," Twain says. "We're just very easy together, it's like we've known each other for a very long time."

Coming full circle

Beyond her friendship with Styles, Twain tells TODAY.com that their Coachella performance and mutual admiration reflect a bigger picture.

"He's one of these kids that's part of the generation that 25, 30 years ago were 4, 5, 6 years old in the audience," she says.

"Now it's this full-circle moment where they are old enough now to speak for themselves and they can come and see me without the parents and express their admiration for my music and to thank me for the inspiration."

And the experience is a gratifying one, says Twain.

"It's very rewarding for me to still be doing this and to hear their gratitude in person."