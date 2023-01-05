Shania Twain on what gives her comfort if she isn’t ‘able to sing again’ in the future

Shania Twain is getting real about her future in music.

Before she underwent open-throat surgery in 2018 due to her longtime battle with Lyme disease, Twain said that she was ready for her entire career to change.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

“I was definitely ready to maybe never sing again, or sing well again," she said on TODAY on Jan. 5.

Although her invasive procedure has helped her for a while, Twain said that she's not sure if it will hold up over time. But if that's the case, then she has something incredible to fall back on.

"Luckily for me, I do have songwriting. I can go to that," she said. "That is my creative space. I can lift myself up into any mood that I want. Really, it's that magical to me."

"And if I do lose my voice, this may not last forever, this procedure I had. Maybe I won't be able to sing satisfying with me again in the future, but as long as I have my mind and my creativity, I will write music," Twain added.

Twain is currently getting ready to release her sixth studio album, "Queen of Me," which will officially be out on Feb. 3.

For part of the album's artwork, she posed completely nude and told TODAY that while it was a "really scary" experience, she's "glad" that she did it.

“Once I flipped that switch and dove into it ... I committed 100%, and I wasn’t thinking about what anybody thought," she said. "I didn’t think about who was in the room. This is about me. This is my moment to really embrace myself in vulnerable moments.”

“It had to be vulnerable, where I felt that I was facing a fear of being judged, or being maybe even laughed at, at being embarrassed,” Twain continued. “But it was only empowering. It was really fabulous.”