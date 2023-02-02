IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Shania Twain is unrecognizable while rocking long platinum blond hair

Seems like only yesterday she'd gone pink!

Shania Twain reflects on career, new album, difficult past

05:04
/ Source: TODAY
By Randee Dawn

Man, Shania Twain feels like a (blond) woman!

The country superstar turned up at an event in Los Angeles, California on Wednesday and stunned everyone on the red carpet with a very different hairstyle: long, straight blond locks.

Take a look:

Baileys Hosts Cocktails with Republic Records Artists
Shania Twain attends Baileys Hosts Cocktails with Republic Records Artists in Los Angeles, California on Feb. 1.Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for Republic Record

And for those who might be thinking, "Gee, wasn't she just a pink-haired lady a minute ago?" — well, you'd be correct.

Twain arrived at the People's Choice Awards last December in a leopard print outfit while rocking a pink-hued hairdo. (She also wore the short-cut pink style during a visit to TODAY in January.)

Shania Twain
Twain visiting TODAY in January.Nathan Congleton / TODAY

It's hard to know what's suddenly given Twain, who's traditionally been a highlighted brunette, the itch to change up hair colors and styles, but we are not complaining. (We'd even say it does impress us much, to riff on one of her hits.)

Twain has been vocal about her new body-accepting attitude. For a photo shoot for her new album "Queen of Me," Twain, 57, posed for the cover nude.

It was scary to take that leap, she said during her TODAY visit, but added, "I’m so glad I did that. Once I flipped that switch and dove into it ... I committed 100 percent, and I wasn’t thinking about what anybody thought. I didn’t think about who was in the room. This is about me. This is my moment to really embrace myself in vulnerable moments.”

"Who you gonna call" Photocall - 16th Zurich Film Festival
Shania Twain with her more traditional hairstyle at the Zurich Film Festival in Switzerland in 2020.Thomas Niedermueller / Getty Images for ZFF

The nude photoshoot was just one part of a larger journey to finding and accepting herself, she told TODAY's Hoda Kotb in the Jan. 30 episode of the "Making Space with Hoda Kotb" podcast.

“It couldn’t be more fitting for where I’m really at in my own mind,” she said. “I’m responsible for myself. I take the good with the bad.”

"Queen of Me" releases on February 3.

Randee Dawn (she/her) is an entertainment journalist and author based in Brooklyn. In addition to writing for TODAY.com, Variety and The Los Angeles Times, her debut novel, Tune in Tomorrow, about a reality TV show run by mythic creatures, published in 2022. She's also the co-author of The Law & Order: SVU Unofficial Companion. When not interviewing the stars or dabbling in speculative fiction, she dreams of the next place she can travel to, or cuddles her Westie. More at RandeeDawn.com.